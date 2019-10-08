Baker Mayfield finds himself in strange territory coming off his worst game as a Brown.

Remember the day Ohio State plowed to a 13-10 lead midway through the third quarter before Baker Mayfield got hot?

Nick Bosa did.

In the 2017 college showdown, Oklahoma struggled with Bosa (sack, two tackles for loss) before Mayfield found some magic, won 31-16, and infamously planted the flag. During Oklahoma's rally, more than once, Mayfield did a little dance.

Bosa remembered. In San Francisco's 31-3 win over the Browns Monday night, the rookie No. 2 overall pick sacked Mayfield twice, amassed five quarterback hits, and did his own little dance, imitating moves he saw Mayfield make.

It was a humbling Monday night for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 draft. Mayfield had his worst night as a pro.

Freddie Kitchens tried to put the backward step into perspective Tuesday.

"There is a lot that goes into it whenever you start talking about that," the Browns' head coach said. "Some of it had to do with the lack of protection. Some if it had to do with a couple bad throws, a couple bad decisions. We had some drops.

"You can’t do those things and play the quarterback position at an elite level. If you just want the honest answer, you have to have consistency around you, you have to be consistent yourself, and none of that happened last night.”

One of Bosa's San Francisco teammates, veteran Richard Sherman, suggested Mayfield had it coming, that he has acted too big for his 24-year-old britches.

It is getting complicated for the kid, who was told by both Kitchens and GM John Dorsey during the coaching change in the middle of last season, "Just be yourself."

The Browns can improve to 3-3 if they beat Seattle on Sunday, but for now Mayfield is coming off a nightmarish night both statistically and under the eyeball test.

He completed 36.4 percent of his 22 passes for 100 yards. His passer rating was 13.4. Here's a fun (or not) fact about the 13.4: In Spergon Wynn's infamous and only start as a Browns QB, his passer rating was 40.6.

Kitchens deflected the notion Mayfield's actions, words and reputation gave the 49ers fuel that became part of the meltdown.

“How much stock do I put into it?" Kitchens said. "I do not put any into it. I do not worry about that. I do not think we worry about that.

“Different people find motivation from different things. Ultimately, it is what we do on the field that matters.

"We go in with the plan, and if we execute the plan, we are usually successful. It has nothing to do with things off the field like that.”

Mayfield's record as a Browns starter fell to 8-10. His passer rating, which was 93.7 in his rookie year, is 68.5 through five games. Another fun (or not) fact. DeShone Kizer's passer rating was 60.5 while he went 0-15 for the 2017 Browns; Colt McCoy's passer rating when he went 4-9 as a second-year Brown was 74.6.

A few updated facts reflect Mayfield's struggles:

- He has been sacked 16 times. The only quarterbacks to be sacked more are Marcus Mariota ((22), Kyler Murray (21), Andy Dalton (20), Deshaun Watson (18) and Jameis Winston (18).

- Mayfield leads the league with eight interceptions. Josh Allen, Matt Ryan and Jared Goff have thrown seven apiece.

- Among the 39 quarterbacks to have attempted at least 40 passes, 31 have a passer rating above 80.0. At the bottom are Mayfield (68.5), Ben Roethlisberger (66.0), Luke Falk (62.4), Josh Rosen (57.7) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (44.0).

If he rebounds with a win, Mayfield will have something to talk about. Russell Wilson, the quarterback coming to Cleveland on Sunday, leads the league with a 126.3 passer rating.

Reach Steve at 330-580-8347 or steve.doerschuk@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @sdoerschukREP