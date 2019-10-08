CLEVELAND — Jordan Clarkson and Kevin Porter Jr. appear to be the “wolves” new Cavaliers coach John Beilein is seeking and a third is lurking in the bushes, er, waiting in the wings.

“If we want to go small, we want a wolf,” Beilein explained Monday. “We want a hunter, the guy that will look for his own shot at that [3] position.”

Rookie guard Dylan Windler, a sharpshooter from Belmont University, was drafted 26th overall to fill that role. But Windler suffered a stress reaction in his lower left leg during pre-camp workouts that could sideline him for the first few regular season games.

In his place, Beilein has used sixth man Jordan Clarkson at the 3 spot. In Monday night’s 120-89 home victory over San Lorenzo de Almagro of Argentina, rookie Porter also showed he could handle the role. Porter shot 7-of-9 from the field and scored 16 points in his Cavs debut. Clarkson came off the bench for 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Only center Tristan Thompson (12) had more attempts.

Clarkson carries a 15.8 average and has shot .450 in his previous five seasons, posting a career-best 16.8 points per game last season. Through seven practices and one game, Beilein likes Clarkson’s versatility.

“I think he’s smart enough and he’s been in the league long enough to play the 2 or the 3 for us,” Beilein said of Clarkson. “There’s no doubt that he’s a wolf. So, we’ll have things that when he is in there, he’ll get action out of residual.

“But when he gets in there, we’ll dial up a little bit, too, because I love what he brings to it. I now know why people are bringing him off the bench for years, because he is a little bit of an instant offense.”

In sizing up Porter, Beilein said: “He’s a hunter, he’s a wolf as well, right? We don’t want to take that away from him.” Porter played just one season at USC and averaged 9.5 points and shot .471 in 21 games.

Clarkson, who oozes cool, didn’t seem as enamored with the ‘wolf’ moniker as one would expect.

“Ha! It’s whatever. Coach has his own terminology so it is what it is,” he said.

Nor did he want to overemphasize the fact that he is no longer just a shooting guard.

“I’m out there on the court. Y’all saying the 3. I’m just out there and I play-make and score,” he said. “That’s my job, 3, 2, 1, 4. I will be in the corner, at the top, back-screening, getting the ball and finding a way to impact the game.”

Clarkson told the media at practice Saturday that his additional duties are the way of the world in the current NBA.

“It sounds like a statement that everybody makes now, but the NBA is positionless for real,” Clarkson said. “I wouldn’t say it’s a 3 or a 2, I mean maybe it’s a 3 in his offense, but on the floor it’s just another space to be filled. We play four guards, Larry [Nance] is out on the wing as well, so we’ll see how it works out. I know what I can do.”

