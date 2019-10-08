CLEVELAND — Kevin Porter Jr. wasn’t with the Cavaliers last season, but the rookie guard knows how poorly his team played on defense.

“They wanted us to pick it up on defense because of what happened last year and they want us to be a defensive team this year,” Porter said Monday. “That’s kind of the point of emphasis, if we play defense and we lock down, we don’t have no problem scoring on offense.”

After Tuesday’s Wine and Gold Scrimmage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, new Cavs coach John Beilein agreed the defense must improve after the Cavs went 19-63 in 2018-19.

“We’ve made it very apparent to them. You can’t lie on those stats,” Beilein said.

The Cavs finished last in the league in three major defensive categories — efficiency (points allowed per 100 possessions, 115.1), rating (116.7) and field-goal percentage allowed (.495).

Beilein conceded the Cavs have a “long way to go,” but he believes it will be easier for his players to pick up his defensive principles as they prepare for the Oct. 23 regular-season opener at the Orlando Magic.

“There’s not a whole lot of different ways to play defense,” he said. “Offensively you can shape it in so many different ways. I think it’s easier for them to pick up defense than it is offense … especially when the [offense] is read and react. But they will get it and it will take time.”

Asked if anyone has stood out on defense through seven practices and one preseason game, Monday’s 120-89 victory over San Lorenzo de Almagro of Argentina, Beilein said point guard Matthew Dellavedova.

“I’ve really been impressed when I’ve seen Delly just be in the right spot at the right time. Not necessarily as a shutdown guy, but a guy who really makes everybody else better,” Beilein said. “I hope Larry Nance can be one of those guys as well. We’re waiting to see who will rise … to say, ‘Who’s our next best defender out there?’”

Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is handling the defense for Beilein and center Tristan Thompson said the Cavs are sticking to the basics for now.

“We just have to get the basics first and master that, and then we can evolve as a group,” Thompson said. “Then we’ll open up our defensive book and add new schemes and switch out the ball or point switch.

“I think it’s a priority for the whole organization, not just the players. Anyone that is working in that building, working for this team knows that defensively, we’ve got to be better. You’re going to score points, you’re going to score in the 115, 120 number, it’s about who can get stops.”

Thompson said the Cavs’ defense starts with communication, which has been an issue for several seasons.

“If you’re talking and vocal, it makes up for a lot of mistakes. After that, it comes down to your foundation,” Thompson said.

But he added that defensive effort is tougher because of the fatigue factor.

“When you get tired your brain starts to relax and kind of forget stuff,” Thompson said. “So, we’ve got to make it second nature for us on the defensive end. It’s got to be our staple as a ballclub.”

Two days off

Beilein didn’t allow his players to exert themselves in the scrimmage and is giving them Tuesday off, with instructions to “shut it down” and not to come to Cleveland Clinic Courts.

“I’m a big believer in two days off as opposed to every now and then take a day off here and there,” he said. “We really wanted to get people off their legs two days in a row.”

Beilein said he has a lot of personal things to catch up on, but conceded he will be watching film, too. The Cavs play preseason games in Detroit on Friday and Boston on Sunday before the exhibition finale at home on Oct. 15 against the Celtics. Beilein’s wife Kathleen was in town for a couple weeks as the Cavs started camp, but returned to Ann Arbor, Michigan, because of the road trip.

“She’ll be back 90 percent of the time during the season, so that’s really good,” Beilein said. “We’re loving Cleveland, we’re loving living in downtown Cleveland, too, it’s been a lot of fun so far.”

Family affair

Many members of the Cavs front office brought their children to the scrimmage, including assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb, who had her 2-year-old son Jordan on the court with her for a few minutes.

