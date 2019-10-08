FOOTBALL

Computer ratings

(Top eight schools from each region in the final report Nov. 3 will qualify for the playoffs)

DIVISION I

Region 1 - 1. Mentor (6-0) 18.4333, 2. Euclid (6-0) 17.7146, 3. Lakewood St. Edward (5-1) 16.15, 4. Canton McKinley (5-1) 13.6167, 5. Jackson (5-1) 13.5, 6. Stow (4-2) 13.2667, 7. Brunswick (5-1) 12.95, 8. Cle. St. Ignatius (3-3) 11.4833, 9. Solon (4-2) 10.8667, 10. Medina (4-2) 10.7167, 11. Cleveland Heights (5-1) 9.8667, 12. Strongsville (4-2) 9.6167.

Region 2 - 1. Tol. Whitmer (6-0) 15.2833, 2. Dublin Coffman (5-1) 14.7833, 3. Dublin Jerome (5-1) 14.25, 4. Springboro (6-0) 12.8, 5. Springfield (5-1) 9.7667, 6. Marysville (4-2) 9.4167, 7. Centerville (4-2) 7.6667, 8. Perrysburg (4-2) 7.5, 9. Findlay (2-4) 5.2333, 10. Clayton Northmont (2-4) 4.7667, 11. Beavercreek (2-4) 4.6333, 12. Huber Hts. Wayne (1-5) 2.9833.

Region 3 - 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (6-0) 19.3333, 2. Pickerington Central (5-1) 14.8333, 3. Reynoldsburg (5-1) 13.0, 4. Groveport-Madison (5-1) 12.8833, 5. Pickerington North (3-3) 12.6, 6. Westerville Central (5-1) 11.0, 7. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (5-1) 9.45, 8. Hilliard Davidson (4-2) 8.7333, 9. Hilliard Darby (3-3) 7.6616, 10. Upper Arlington (3-3) 5.9621, 11. New Albany (3-3) 4.9833, 12. Grove City Central Crossing (2-4) 3.6.

Region 4 - 1. Fairfield (6-0) 19.35, 2. Cin. St. Xavier (5-1) 17.4333, 3. Cin. Elder (5-1) 14.7333, 4. Cin. Colerain (5-1) 11.1167, 5. West Chester Lakota West (4-2) 10.5833, 6. Cin. Princeton (4-2) 9.75, 7. Cin. Sycamore (3-3) 7.4333, 8. Cin. Walnut Hills (3-3) 7.0333, 9. Mason (3-3) 7.0, 10. Hamilton (3-3) 6.9167, 11. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-3) 6.5, 12. Lebanon (3-3) 5.5167.

DIVISION II

Region 5 - 1. Massillon (6-0) 16.0, 2. Archbishop Hoban (5-1) 14.3667, 3. Mayfield (6-0) 13.65, 4. Perry (5-1) 12.5667, 5. Willoughby South (4-2) 11.6333, 6. Ellet (4-2) 8.3667, 7. Lake (4-2) 7.25, 8. Alliance (3-3) 6.7333, 9. Hudson (3-3) 6.6, 10. North Canton Hoover (3-3) 6.45, 11. Painesville Riverside (3-3) 6.4, 12. Warren G. Harding (3-3) 6.2333.

Region 6 - 1. Avon (6-0) 12.7167, 2. Olmsted Falls (6-0) 12.0833, 3. Maple Hts. (5-1) 11.7667, 4. Avon Lake (5-1) 11.0167, 5. Brecksville (4-2) 10.6333, 6. Cle. Benedictine (5-1) 10.3667, 7. Wadsworth (4-2) 9.7833, 8. Barberton (5-1) 9.75, 9. Amherst Steele (4-2) 9.4833, 10. Parma Padua Franciscan (3-3) 8.7333, 11. North Royalton (4-2) 7.5, 12. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-3) 6.7833.

Region 7 - 1. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (6-0) 17.3333, 2. Tol. Central Cath. (6-0) 15.3434, 3. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (5-1) 12.4167, 4. Troy (5-1) 10.6167, 5. Lewis Center Olentangy (4-2) 10.3167, 6. Westerville South (4-2) 9.85, 7. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (4-2) 7.9167, 8. Oregon Clay (4-2) 7.3167, 9. Tol. St. John's (3-3) 7.1667, 10. Dublin Scioto (3-3) 6.4667, 11. Cols. Northland (3-3) 5.6333, 12. Piqua (3-3) 5.6167.

Region 8 - 1. Cin. Turpin (6-0) 16.3667, 2. Cin. LaSalle (6-0) 15.7543, 3. Canal Winchester (6-0) 15.3833, 4. Harrison (5-1) 14.4333, 5. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-1) 13.2833, 6. Xenia (5-1) 11.0167, 7. Cin. Winton Woods (4-2) 10.8667, 8. Cin. Anderson (4-2) 10.8167, 9. Cols. Walnut Ridge (6-0) 9.7, 10. Morrow Little Miami (5-1) 9.4, 11. Oxford Talawanda (4-2) 9.1167, 12. Cols. St. Charles (4-2) 8.9833.

DIVISION III

Region 9 - 1. New Philadelphia (6-0) 14.8167, 2. Streetsboro (6-0) 13.8667, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-0) 13.4833, 4. Steubenville (5-1) 13.3265, 5. Aurora (6-0) 13.2, 6. Ravenna (5-1) 10.9167, 7. Niles McKinley (5-1) 10.7333, 8. Marlington (4-2) 9.6333, 9. St. Vincent-St Mary (4-2) 9.4, 10. Dover (4-2) 9.1186, 11. Geneva (5-1) 8.35, 12. Chardon (4-2) 8.2833.

Region 10 - 1. Mansfield Senior (6-0) 13.8167, 2. Norwalk (5-1) 12.9167, 3. Sandusky (5-1) 12.1833, 4. Buckeye (5-1) 11.9333, 5. Bay Village Bay (4-2) 10.1333, 6. Parma Hts. Holy Name (5-1) 10.0167, 7. Caledonia River Valley (5-1) 8.65, tie-8. Revere (3-3) 7.2333, tie-8. Tiffin Columbian (5-1) 7.2333, 10. Rocky River (4-2) 5.4667, 11. Ashland (2-4) 4.2667, 12. Cle. Glenville (3-3) 3.8167.

Region 11 - 1. Cols. Bishop Hartley (5-1) 13.1338, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-0) 12.7833, 3. Granville (6-0) 12.0167, 4. Zanesville (5-1) 12.0076, 5. Jackson (6-0) 11.9167, 6. Thornville Sheridan (5-1) 10.55, 7. Bellbrook (4-2) 9.8667, 8. Cols. South (6-0) 9.0833, 9. London (5-0) 8.9444, 10. Cols. Bishop Watterson (4-2) 8.0783, 11. Cols. Centennial (5-1) 8.0667, 12. Chillicothe Unioto (4-2) 7.7667.

Region 12 - 1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (5-1) 12.3667, 2. Wapakoneta (5-1) 11.8, 3. Hamilton Badin (4-2) 10.1, 4. St. Marys Memorial (4-2) 9.9333, 5. Franklin (5-1) 9.8833, 6. Hamilton Ross (5-1) 9.6167, 7. Trotwood-Madison (5-1) 9.5085, 8. Cin. Hughes (5-1) 9.1333, 9. Greenville (4-2) 7.6, 10. Cin. Mount Healthy (3-3) 6.9667, 11. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-2) 6.6833, 12. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (3-3) 6.3167.

DIVISION IV

Region 13 - 1. CVCA (5-1) 12.7667, 2. Perry (6-0) 12.6, 3. Poland Seminary (4-2) 11.3667, 4. Hubbard (5-1) 10.05, 5. Wintersville Indian Creek (5-1) 9.8667, 6. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-2) 7.55, 7. Salem (5-1) 7.3167, 8. Chagrin Falls (4-2) 7.2167, 9. Girard (4-2) 5.65, 10. Struthers (4-2) 5.6, 11. Fairless (3-3) 4.8, 12. Lisbon Beaver (3-3) 3.75.

Region 14 - 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (5-1) 10.6333, 2. Wauseon (5-1) 10.55, 3. Galion (5-1) 10.4833, 4. LaGrange Keystone (5-1) 9.9667, 5. Clyde (5-1) 9.3333, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (4-2) 8.95, 7. Shelby (5-1) 8.5167, 8. Milan Edison (4-2) 8.3, 9. Northwest (4-2) 8.1667, 10. Rocky River Lutheran West (5-1) 8.05, 11. Bellevue (4-2) 7.45, 12. Huron (5-1) 6.7.

Region 15 - 1. Newark Licking Valley (6-0) 12.5833, 2. Indian Valley (5-1) 11.75, 3. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (6-0) 11.0902, 4. Waverly (5-1) 9.9167, 5. St. Clairsville (4-2) 8.3157, 6. New Concord John Glenn (4-2) 8.05, 7. Heath (5-1) 7.2833, 8. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-2) 6.1833, 9. Cambridge (3-3) 6.0167, 10. Duncan Falls Philo (3-3) 5.6333, 11. Cols. Marion-Franklin (4-2) 5.5, 12. Zanesville Maysville (3-3) 5.0.

Region 16 - 1. Cin. Wyoming (6-0) 15.4167, 2. Cin. Indian Hill (5-1) 13.65, 3. Waynesville (5-1) 12.1167, 4. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (5-1) 12.0, 5. West Milton Milton-Union (5-1) 10.0, 6. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (5-1) 9.35, 7. Kenton (4-2) 9.3, 8. Bethel-Tate (4-2) 9.0167, 9. Germantown Valley View (5-1) 8.1333, 10. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-3) 7.3, 11. Day. Northridge (5-1) 6.8333, 12. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-2) 6.5.

DIVISION V

Region 17 - 1. Kirtland (6-0) 14.0934, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (6-0) 11.1667, 3. Garrettsville Garfield (6-0) 11.0707, 4. Bellaire (5-1) 10.35, 5. Rootstown (5-1) 9.5667, 6. Warren Champion (5-1) 6.7854, 7. Crestwood (5-1) 6.7167, 8. Sandy Valley (5-1) 6.55, tie-9. Canton Central Cath. (3-3) 6.0, tie-9. Conneaut (5-1) 6.0, 11. Canfield South Range (3-3) 5.8833, 12. Barnesville (3-3) 5.3813.

Region 18 - 1. Orrville (6-0) 13.3333, 2. Pemberville Eastwood (6-0) 12.2167, 3. Oak Harbor (6-0) 11.35, 4. Beachwood (5-1) 8.0, 5. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (4-2) 7.8833, 6. Marion Pleasant (4-2) 7.5152, 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (5-1) 7.3167, 8. Elyria Cath. (3-3) 7.2833, 9. Northwood (6-0) 7.25, 10. Richwood North Union (3-3) 6.3258, 11. Garfield Hts. Trinity (4-2) 5.35, 12. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (4-2) 4.7.

Region 19 - 1. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-0) 11.1333, 2. Ironton (5-1) 10.7333, 3. Minford (5-1) 9.7833, 4. Amanda-Clearcreek (5-1) 9.6, 5. Wheelersburg (3-3) 9.4333, 6. Portsmouth (5-1) 7.9833, 7. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-3) 7.3333, 8. Wellston (5-1) 7.1833, 9. Johnstown-Monroe (3-3) 6.0667, 10. Chesapeake (3-3) 5.95, 11. Oak Hill (3-3) 5.6667, 12. Proctorville Fairland (3-3) 5.5167.

Region 20 - 1. West Jefferson (6-0) 11.7, 2. Cin. Summit Country Day (5-0) 10.377, 3. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (5-1) 10.0333, 4. Cin. Taft (5-1) 9.6, 5. West Liberty-Salem (6-0) 9.5333, 6. Springfield Shawnee (5-1) 9.2833, 7. Brookville (5-1) 6.6167, 8. Cin. Madeira (4-2) 6.2333, 9. Springfield Greenon (4-2) 5.8833, 10. Cin. Mariemont (4-2) 5.7667, 11. London Madison Plains (4-2) 5.3167, 12. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-3) 5.05.

DIVISION VI

Region 21 - 1. Beverly Fort Frye (6-0) 12.2167, 2. Glouster Trimble (6-0) 11.8, 3. New Middletown Springfield (6-0) 11.75, 4. Mogadore (5-1) 10.0667, 5. Salineville Southern (6-0) 8.2167, 6. Dalton (5-1) 7.45, 7. Brookfield (5-1) 7.2833, 8. Berlin Center Western Reserve (5-1) 6.9833, 9. Belpre (4-2) 6.5833, 10. Nelsonville-York (4-2) 6.1833, 11. Lore City Buckeye Trail (4-2) 5.5167, 12. East Canton (3-3) 5.4167.

Region 22 - 1. Attica Seneca East (6-0) 11.15, 2. Collins Western Reserve (5-1) 9.9667, 3. Howard East Knox (6-0) 9.7, 4. Galion Northmor (5-1) 9.05, 5. Hillsdale (5-1) 7.2667, 6. Black River (3-3) 6.25, 7. Wellington (4-2) 6.2, 8. Centerburg (4-2) 4.4, 9. Norwayne (2-4) 4.3333, 10. Castalia Margaretta (4-2) 4.3167, 11. Ashland Crestview (4-2) 4.1333, 12. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (3-3) 4.0667

Region 23 - 1. Coldwater (6-0) 13.6167, 2. Liberty Center (6-0) 13.2667, 3. Lima Central Cath. (5-1) 11.1833, 4. Archbold (5-1) 10.6333, 5. Anna (5-1) 10.5167, 6. Minster (5-1) 8.8167, 7. Harrod Allen East (5-1) 8.2167, 8. Sherwood Fairview (5-1) 7.7667, 9. Gibsonburg (6-0) 7.5833, 10. Spencerville (4-2) 7.3167, 11. Columbus Grove (3-3) 4.6667, 12. Defiance Tinora (4-2) 4.0833.

Region 24 - 1. Frankfort Adena (5-1) 10.2, 2. Chillicothe Southeastern (6-0) 9.9333, 3. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-1) 9.2, 4. Grandview Hts. (4-2) 8.3667, 5. Arcanum (6-0) 8.1, 6. Cin. Deer Park (5-1) 7.3167, 7. Mechanicsburg (5-1) 7.0833, 8. Miamisburg Day. Christian (5-1) 6.7007, 9. Lucasville Valley (4-2) 6.1, 10. Worthington Christian (4-2) 6.0025, 11. Williamsburg (4-2) 5.4541, 12. Covington (4-2) 5.1333.

DIVISION VII

Region 25 - 1. Toronto (5-1) 8.2167, 2. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-1) 8.1222, 3. Warren John F. Kennedy (4-2) 7.8833, 4. Lucas (5-1) 7.45, 5. Wellsville (5-1) 6.6667, 6. St. Thomas Aquinas (4-2) 6.6333, 7. Lowellville (5-1) 6.2323, 8. Independence (4-2) 5.6, 9. Malvern (3-3) 4.8131, 10. McDonald (3-3) 4.4167, 11. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (2-4) 3.7955, 12. Strasburg-Franklin (2-4) 3.6167.

Region 26 - 1. Leipsic (6-0) 8.9667, 2. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-1) 8.55, 3. Norwalk St. Paul (6-0) 8.2167, 4. McComb (6-0) 8.1, 5. Edgerton (5-1) 6.8333, 6. Arlington (4-2) 5.75, 7. Edon (3-3) 4.9, 8. Sycamore Mohawk (3-3) 4.6333, 9. Arcadia (3-3) 4.3333, 10. Convoy Crestview (3-3) 4.25, 11. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (4-2) 3.9141, 12. Plymouth (4-2) 3.4167.

Region 27 - 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-1) 9.9333, 2. Sarahsville Shenandoah (4-1) 7.1333, 3. Shadyside (4-2) 6.9711, 4. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (5-1) 6.1995, 5. Newark Cath. (4-2) 5.8167, 6. New Matamoras Frontier (5-1) 5.7096, 7. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (5-1) 5.6718, 8. Racine Southern (5-1) 5.6667, 9. Waterford (4-2) 5.5152, 10. Reedsville Eastern (4-2) 4.9333, 11. Hannibal River (3-3) 4.6263, 12. Caldwell (2-4) 3.1167.

Region 28 - 1. Hamilton New Miami (5-0) 8.6778, 2. Maria Stein Marion Local (5-1) 8.5333, 3. Fort Loramie (5-1) 6.3667, 4. Waynesfield-Goshen (5-1) 6.149, 5. Cin. College Preparatory (4-2) 5.899, 6. Union City Mississinawa Valley (4-2) 5.5667, 7. New Bremen (4-2) 5.4833, 8. Dola Hardin Northern (4-2) 5.2333, 9. Lima Perry (3-3) 4.9833, 10. Lockland (3-3) 4.0202, 11. Ansonia (3-3) 3.95, 12. DeGraff Riverside (2-4) 2.7.