Girls soccer

Ellet 5, Firestone 1

Sydney Tucker made sure the Orangemen brought home another City Series championship, recording a hat trick and assisting on two other goals as Ellet won its second consecutive league title.

Tucker's three goals helped break the school's single-season record for goals, as she has 34 goals in 15 games.

Ellet (12-3, 3-0) also got two goals from Rachel Wenzel and an assist from senior Hannah Ashton.

Norton 13, Springfield 0

Sophomore forward Hannah Brechner continued her brilliant play on Tuesday night, scoring three goals and tacking on three assists to help the Panthers cruise past the Spartans.

Not to be outdone, sophomore Cami Emerling also found the net three times to earn her first career hat trick.

Goalkeeper Jillian Thomas had one save en route to her 10th shutout of the year.

Norton (12-1-2, 6-1) hasn't lost since its second game of the year to league champion Streetsboro.