MEN'S SOCCER

Zips lose in double overtime



The University of Akron limited the attack from Butler until there was one minute remaining in the second extra period before the host Bulldogs found the net to win 1-0.

The Zips back line held the host Bulldogs (6-4) to six shots on goal, and keeper Joe Bowles saved five of them.

UA (1-8-1) committed 21 fouls in the game.

WOMEN'S GOLF

UA takes second place at Fall Preview

The Zips shot a three-round total of 947 to finish in second place at the Mid-American Conference Fall Preview held at Silver Lake Country Club.

Ivana Shah led UA with a 232, finishing 16 over par and tying for seventh place as an individual.

Teammates Jenn David and Riley Dean both shot 240 to follow Shah.

Eastern Michigan was the champion with total of 942.