If University of Akron quarterback Kato Nelson is going to play against archrival Kent State on Saturday in the annual battle for the Crystal Clinic Wagon Wheel, he’s going to have to get back to practice in the next two days.

Nelson, who was injured in the game against Troy and re-aggravated it against Massachusetts, was in street clothes for Tuesday’s practice. In fact, the announcers for UMass were shocked when Nelson actually started that game.

“We're planning on him being available. Kato is a tough kid,” UA coach Tom Arth said in his weekly news conference Tuesday. “He's had a chance to really rest up quite a bit last week, feel great. He's certainly progressed for us as we'd hoped last week. We're preparing him to be ready to play.”

What Arth didn’t say is Nelson’s starting. “Available” and “starting” are two different scenarios. Where does that leave this Zips' offense if Nelson can’t go?

It’s either senior Robbie Kelley or freshman Zach Gibson. Arth is unlikely to tip his hand in either direction, but it would be difficult to ignore how Gibson, from Alpharetta, Ga., performed not in relief of Nelson after the injury, but in replacing Kelley, who struggled in the offense.

Gibson, who appears to be a traditional drop-back passer, completed 12-of-16 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown, impressing Arth in the process.

“I think he impressed everybody. It's not that we didn't expect that from him,” Arth said. “There's a reason why we brought Zach here and we certainly feel he's a very talented football player. For any freshman to go out in a competitive situation and to perform the way that he did is pretty exceptional.”

Gibson looked comfortable in the offense, going through his progressions and checking down to running backs when necessary. More importantly, he took care of the ball.

“As a quarterback, your responsibility is to protect the football and it's to make the people around you better. I think we saw that from Zach last week,” Arth said. “I think the team really rallied around him and he really inspired the group and they played really well around him and I think that's an important quality that a quarterback needs to possess. We saw a glimpse of that in our past game.”

Losing Nelson would be a blow. His 55-yard run with 8:41 left in the third quarter tied last year’s game, which the Zips won in overtime after he completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Andre Williams and the Golden Flashes missed an extra point to tie the game.

Weeding out?

The number remains undisclosed, but the program has had a number of players move on in recent weeks. Notably missing from the UA roster since the start of the season are defensive lineman DeAndre Brimage and running back Devanier Floyd, both from East High School, and Williams.

Williams, according to a source, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. Arth isn’t concerned about the losses.

“I think you establish kind of a culture and what you believe in and how you believe things need to be done, what your expectations are and if it's a strong enough culture, there will be people who don't want to be part of it, who don't fit that,” he said. “But we don't want that to be the case. I didn't come in here with that mentality. If I had to get rid of people that meant I wasn't doing my job well enough, and unfortunately we had to do that in a couple of instances.”

Director of Athletics Larry Williams said that this is what college football has become.

Getting hyped

Arth, to his advantage, has been involved in some of the localized football rivalries in Northeast Ohio as a player and coach. He said he understands the importance of Saturday’s game, and he and his staff are working to ensure the team understands.

“We're going to do something nice for them [Wednesday],” he said, “and it will be a good opportunity to learn what this rivalry means and what this game means to our university.”

