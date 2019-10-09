BEREA — Browns starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams returned to practice Wednesday after sitting out the past three games with hamstring injuries.

Ward and Williams are practicing for the first time in nearly three weeks. They'll likely be listed as limited participants on the team's injury report. They had been sidelined since Sept. 19, when they were both hurt in the same practice.

Their return is a sign they could come back to game action Sunday when the Browns (2-3) host the Seattle Seahawks (4-1).

TJ Carrie and Terrance Mitchell have started in place of Ward and Williams.

Backup offensive tackle Kendall Lamm also returned to practice Wednesday. He had been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in the Sept. 8 season opener.

All Browns players on the 53-man roster are practicing Wednesday.

