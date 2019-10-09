Firestone continued its reign as the top City Series cross country program on Wednesday night in the annual championship meet at Goodyear Heights Metro Park in Akron.

Junior Clay Peets and sophomore Lauren Toth crossed the finish line first in the boys and girls races, respectively, to guide the Falcons on a sunny and slightly brisk day.

“I felt like if I could go out hard and just do my race, and get down to the bottom of the hill with the lead then I was going to win,” Peets said.

Peets completed the 3.1-mile course in 16:42, and Toth posted a time of 20:54.

“It feels good to finish first,” Toth said. “I was pushing myself this season and got myself to the top.”

Senior Anthony Gorsuch finished second in 17:18 for the Firestone boys, who scored 17 points to win their 17th league title in a row and 18th in 19 seasons.

“We came in with a lot of confidence today and we all had a plan,” Gorsuch said.

North (66 points) and Kenmore-Garfield (76) were second and third, respectively, on the boys side.

“Today, for us, is that end of the season where you want everybody to run really hard and really well,” Firestone boys coach Aaron Varner said. “That is what the boys did. The boys gave their hearts and left it all out there.”

Including Peets and Gorsuch, the Falcons placed 11 in the top 15 of the boys race — seniors Avery Thomas (seventh) and Zach Strub (11th); sophomores Ian Huber (10th), Adin Merritt (14th) and Canter Barnes (15th); and freshmen Nate Julien (fifth), Will Potts (eighth), Quinn Hopkins (ninth) and Nick Michael (13th).

“I am glad that our three through seven runners really moved up,” Peets said. “They were high 19s on this course at the beginning of the year, and now we have some in the 18s and low 19s.”

Peets’ season includes a first place at the Gilmour Invitational, and top-10 finishes in invitationals at GlenOak, Dover, Cloverleaf and Stow.

“Clay put in the work in the summer, and that is the difference for him,” Varner said. “... Anthony and Clay have a great opportunity to qualify for regional and then we will see from there with state.”

Buchtel sophomores McNeal Thompson IV and Q’Aiden Marks were third and fourth, respectively, in the boys race, and Ellet senior Cory Breiding placed sixth.

Junior Linae Varner finished second in 20:49 for the Firestone girls, who finished with 15 points and won their sixth league title in a row.

Buchtel (69 points) and North (79) were second and third on the girls side.

“I am very proud of the girls,” Firestone girls coach Ron Hayes said. “The goal was to win the city team title and beyond that we challenged the girls individually to basically challenge one another. We are preparing for district and we want to be in a good spot.”

In addition to Toth and Varner, 10 other Falcons placed in the top 15 of the girls race — senior Megan Beitko (sixth); juniors Lauren Wayt (11th) and Alexa Burkholder (12th); sophomores Sydney Stevenson (third), Freedom Stauffer (fourth), Lezah Miller (fifth), Ayo Manns (eighth), Maggie Core (14th) and Dru Dorn (15th); and freshman Rosie LaVictoire (seventh).

“It is really cool to see us all come together as a team every year,” Varner said.

North sophomore Albanae Rice and Ellet sophomore Alyssa Thomas were ninth and 10th, respectively, in the girls race.

