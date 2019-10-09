Julia Hofacker, a senior at St. Vincent-St. Mary, will play in the Division II state girls golf tournament at the Ohio State University Gray Course this weekend in Columbus.

Hofacker shot an 84 last week in the district tournament at Sable Creek Golf Course in Hartville to advance to the state tournament. She also carded an 88 in the sectional tournament at Riceland Golf Course in Orrville.

“Julia has a really good shot at the state tournament,” St. V-M coach Dirk Hartman said. “She is playing the Gray Course, which isn’t too long. Julia doesn’t hit it long, but she hits it extremely straight.

"... When I caught up with Julia at the district tournament, she was 7 over through the first four holes, and I stayed with her the rest of the way and she ended up finishing 13 over. She played 6 over the last 14 holes. Her and I have a good chemistry together.”

Volleyball tidbits

• Coventry (20-1, 13-0) defeated Cloverleaf in three sets on Tuesday in Portage Trail Conference Metro Division action. Ronnie Meinen had 17 kills and 11 service points, Miya Gotto contributed 22 digs and 11 service points and Leah Ungashick had 22 assists.

• Madison Knight had nine kills and 18 assists to lead Nordonia (18-3, 12-1) to a three-set Suburban League National Conference win over Cuyahoga Falls on Tuesday. Mya Sopata (nine kills), Riley Watroba (10 digs), Joy Banks (10 digs) and Riley Monroe (18 assists) also played key roles for the Knights.

• Green (13-8, 8-4) topped Federal League rival Jackson in four sets on Tuesday with Taylor Peterson (14 kills), Maria Pizzino (39 assists), Kylie DuLuca (29 digs), Jessie Spoerndle (10 blocks), and Liberty Torres (nine service points) leading the way.

Ellet update

Coach Justin Dimengo said he is excited about the present and the future of Ellet girls soccer.

Ellet (12-3, 3-0) won its second City Series title in a row on Tuesday with a 5-1 win over Firestone (3-11, 1-1). Sydney Tucker had three goals and two assists, and Rachel Wenzel scored two goals.

“It was by far the largest crowd I’ve seen at a high school soccer game,” Dimengo said. “The atmosphere was awesome, and our players fed off of the crowd’s energy. That’s a big reason why we scored 22 seconds into the game [with a goal by Tucker].”

Ellet’s starting 11 features Tucker and Wenzel as forwards; Gabby Kolt, Cameron Tucker, Alessandra Pinto and Ava Halter in the midfield; Hannah Ashton, Keianah Easterling, Kayla Suansing, and Callie Montgomery as defenders; and Savannah Bunn at goalkeeper.

“Sydney has 35 goals this season and Rachel has 22 goals,” Dimengo said. “Our defense was a brick wall as Hannah, Kiki, Gabby, Callie and [reserve] Sammy Dotson made it extremely difficult for Firestone to score. We’re extremely young as we start seven underclassmen.”

