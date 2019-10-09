SOCCER
GIRLS
Scoreboard
Wednesday's Results
Archbishop Hoban 1, Lake 0
Brecksville 3, Wadsworth 1
GlenOak 2, North Canton Hoover 0
Green 9, Canton McKinley 0
Jackson 7, Perry 1
North Royalton 1, Nordonia 1
Northwest 4, Tuslaw 0
Stow 3, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Walsh Jesuit 3, Cle. St. Joseph Academy 0
Scoring Summaries
ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 1, LAKE 0
Halftime: Archbishop Hoban, 1-0. Goals: Szijarto (AH). Shots on goal: Hob., 7-2. Saves: Finefrock (L) 7.
Records: Archbishop Hoban 8-6-2; Lake 8-6-2.
GLENOAK 2, NORTH CANTON HOOVER 0
Halftime: 0-0. Goals: Muckley (GO), Burchfield (GO). Assists: Burchfield (GO). Saves: Merda (NCH) 4.
GREEN 9, CANTON MCKINLEY 0
Halftime: Green, 6-0. Goals: Weaver (G) 4, Tsarnas (G), Nicholas (G), Wieclaw (G), Evans (G), Estes (G). Assists: Weaver (G) 2, Fieldson (G) 2, Nicholas (G) 2. Shots on goal: Gre., 19-0. Corner kicks: Gre., 1-0. Saves: Anderson (CM) 10.
Records: Canton McKinley 3-8; Green 12-2-1.
JACKSON 7, PERRY 1
Halftime: Jackson, 5-0. Goals: Arnold (J) 3, Morrison (J), Bleichrodt (J), Bruni (J), Winkhart (J), McGrady (P). Assists: Vaccaro (J), Stalnaker (J), Gindlesberger (J), Bleichrodt (J), Starcher (J). Shots: Jac., 16-1. Shots on goal: Jac., 15-0. Corner kicks: Jac., 6-1. Saves: Durr (J) 0, Noebe (J) 0; Steiner (P) 3, Disman (P) 5. JV Score: Jackson, 5-1.
Records: Jackson 11-2-2; Perry 4-9-3.
NORTHWEST 4, TUSLAW 0
Halftime: Northwest, 3-0. Goals: Adkins (NW) 2, Stark (NW), Stough (NW). Assists: Smith (NW) 2.
STOW 3, CUYAHOGA FALLS 0
Halftime: Stow, 1-0. Goals: Freeman (S), DelFerraro (S), Lenc (S). Shots on goal: Stow, 10-1. Corner kicks: 4-4. Saves: Knepper (CF) 10; Galioto (S) 1, Hosek (S) 0. JV Score: Stow, 3-0.
Records: Cuyahoga Falls 6-6-4, 1-4-1; Stow 11-5, 6-1.
Schedule
Thursday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Cloverleaf at Wooster
Firestone at Our Lady of the Elms
North at Canton McKinley, 5 p.m.
Springfield at Rootstown, 5 p.m.
Triway at Norton
BOYS
Scoring Summaries
ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 9, PARMA PADUA 0
Halftime: Archbishop Hoban, 4-0. Goals: Ulman (AH) 4, Farah (AH), Nagucki (AH), Wong (AH), Branham (AH), Mondello (AH). Assists: Ulman (AH) 2, Bisesi (AH) 2, Farah (AH), Wong (AH), Schell (AH), Cluse (AH), Mondello (AH). Saves: Lauterjung (AH) 1, Fenn (AH) 1; Antonelli (P) 6. JV Score: 0-0.
Records: Archbishop Hoban 11-3-1, 4-0; Parma Padua 3-11-1, 0-4.
JACKSON 3, COPLEY 2
Halftime: Copley, 2-1. Goals: Nelson (J) 2, Peterson (J), Harter (C), Brucken (C). Assists: Brucken (C). Shots on goal: Jac., 10-8. Corner kicks: Jac., 3-1. Saves: Cipriano (J) 3, Hepler (J) 3; Hill (C) 7.
Records: Jackson 11-2-3; Copley 9-5-1.
ORRVILLE 3, FAIRLESS 0
Halftime: 0-0. Goals: Lopez (O) 2, Armentrout (O). Assists: Armentrout (O), Wilson (O), Gonzalez (O).
Records: Orrville 10-4-2, 8-2-2.
TRIWAY 3, MANCHESTER 3
Halftime: 2-2. Goals: Hoover (T) 2, Allman (M) 2, Pavelschak (T), Adey (M). Assists: Adey (M). Shots on goal: Tri., 9-7. Corner kicks: Tri., 10-3. Saves: Harmon (M) 6; Campbell (T) 4.
Schedule
Thursday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Highland at Wadsworth
Lake at Warren Harding
Massillon at Barberton
North Royalton at Strongsville
Revere at GlenOak
Woodridge at Firestone, 4:30 p.m.
WRA at CVCA
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS
CITY SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP
(At Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Akron)
Team Results: 1. Firestone 17; 2. North 66; 3. Kenmore-Garfield 76; 4. Ellet 81.
Individual Results: 1. Peets (Firestone) 16:42; 2. Gorsuch (Firestone); 3. Thompson (Buchtel); 4. Marks (Buchtel); 5. Julien (Firestone); 6. Breiding (Ellet); 7. Thomas (Firestone); 8. Potts (Firestone); 9. Hopkins (Firestone); 10. Huber (Firestone).
GIRLS
CITY SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP
(At Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Akron)
Team Results: 1. Firestone 15; 2. Buchtel 69; 3. North 79; 4. Ellet 83.
Individual Results: 1. Toth (Firestone) 20:54; 2. Varner (Firestone); 3. Stevenson (Firestone); 4. Stauffer (Firestone); 5. Miller (Firestone); 6. Beitko (Firestone); 7. LaVictoire (Firestone); 8. Manns (Firestone); 9. Rice (North); 10. Thomas (Ellet).
VOLLEYBALL
HIGHLAND 25-25-25, COPLEY 23-17-12
Kills: Hohman (C) 7. Blocks: Keathley (C) 3. Assists: Keathley (C) 15. Service Points: Keathley (C) 10. JV Score: Highland, 25-22, 25-11.
Records: Copley 12-9, 5-6.
ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 25-25-25, CANTON MCKINLEY 13-7-10
Kills: Watson (STVM) 7, Libby (STVM) 7. Digs: Barker (STVM) 13. Blocks: Watson (STVM) 5. Assists: Folatko (STVM) 30. Service Points: Folatko (STVM) 19 points, 4 aces. JV Score: St. Vincent-St. Mary, 25-15, 25-13.
FOOTBALL
Schedule
WEEK SEVEN
Thursday's Game
East (3-3, 1-0) vs. Firestone (0-6, 0-2) at Ellet, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Aurora (6-0, 2-0) at Barberton (5-1, 3-0)
Brecksville (4-2, 3-0) at Twinsburg (2-4, 1-2)
Brunswick (5-1, 2-1) at Mentor (6-0, 3-0)
Canfield (4-2) at Highland (1-5)
Canton McKinley (5-1, 3-0) at Jackson (5-1, 3-0)
Chippewa (1-5, 1-2) at Hillsdale (5-1, 2-1)
Copley (1-5, 0-2) at Revere (3-3, 1-2)
CVCA (5-1, 3-0) at Orrville (6-0, 3-0)
Ellet (4-2) at New Philadelphia (6-0)
Gateway (Pa.) (6-1) at Massillon (6-0), 7:30 p.m.
Green (2-4, 1-1) at Perry (5-1, 1-1)
Hudson (3-3, 2-1) at North Royalton (4-2, 2-1)
Kent Roosevelt (3-3, 2-1) at Tallmadge (1-5, 0-2)
Manchester (3-3, 1-2) at Fairless (3-3, 1-2)
Mount Vernon (4-2, 1-1) at Wooster (3-3, 3-0)
North (1-5) vs. Western Reserve Academy (3-3), at Ellet
North Canton Hoover (3-3, 1-2) at Lake (4-2, 0-2)
Northwest (4-2, 1-2) at Triway (4-2, 2-1)
Ravenna (5-1, 2-1) at Norton (2-4, 1-2)
Rootstown (5-1, 0-1) at Garrettsville (6-0, 1-0)
Salem (5-1, 2-1) at Alliance (3-3, 2-0)
St. Vincent-St. Mary (4-2) at GlenOak (1-5)
Springfield (1-5, 1-2) at Cloverleaf (2-4, 1-2)
Stow (4-2, 1-2) at Nordonia (2-4, 1-2)
Streetsboro (6-0, 3-0) at Coventry (4-2, 1-2)
Strongsville (4-2, 1-2) at Medina (4-2, 1-2)
Wadsworth (4-2, 2-1) at Cuyahoga Falls (2-4, 0-3)
Walsh Jesuit (0-6, 0-1) at Parma Padua (3-3, 1-0)
Woodridge (3-3, 2-1) at Field (2-4, 1-2)
Youngstown Valley Christian (2-4, 0-1) at Mogadore (5-1, 1-0)
Saturday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Archbishop Hoban (5-1, 1-0) at Mentor Lake Catholic (3-3, 1-0)
Brunswick (5-1, 2-1) at Euclid (6-0, 3-0)
Kenmore-Garfield (3-3, 0-2) at Buchtel (3-3, 2-0), noon