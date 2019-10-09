SOCCER

GIRLS

Scoreboard

Wednesday's Results

Archbishop Hoban 1, Lake 0

Brecksville 3, Wadsworth 1

GlenOak 2, North Canton Hoover 0

Green 9, Canton McKinley 0

Jackson 7, Perry 1

North Royalton 1, Nordonia 1

Northwest 4, Tuslaw 0

Stow 3, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Walsh Jesuit 3, Cle. St. Joseph Academy 0

Scoring Summaries

ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 1, LAKE 0



Halftime: Archbishop Hoban, 1-0. Goals: Szijarto (AH). Shots on goal: Hob., 7-2. Saves: Finefrock (L) 7.

Records: Archbishop Hoban 8-6-2; Lake 8-6-2.

GLENOAK 2, NORTH CANTON HOOVER 0



Halftime: 0-0. Goals: Muckley (GO), Burchfield (GO). Assists: Burchfield (GO). Saves: Merda (NCH) 4.

GREEN 9, CANTON MCKINLEY 0



Halftime: Green, 6-0. Goals: Weaver (G) 4, Tsarnas (G), Nicholas (G), Wieclaw (G), Evans (G), Estes (G). Assists: Weaver (G) 2, Fieldson (G) 2, Nicholas (G) 2. Shots on goal: Gre., 19-0. Corner kicks: Gre., 1-0. Saves: Anderson (CM) 10.

Records: Canton McKinley 3-8; Green 12-2-1.

JACKSON 7, PERRY 1

Halftime: Jackson, 5-0. Goals: Arnold (J) 3, Morrison (J), Bleichrodt (J), Bruni (J), Winkhart (J), McGrady (P). Assists: Vaccaro (J), Stalnaker (J), Gindlesberger (J), Bleichrodt (J), Starcher (J). Shots: Jac., 16-1. Shots on goal: Jac., 15-0. Corner kicks: Jac., 6-1. Saves: Durr (J) 0, Noebe (J) 0; Steiner (P) 3, Disman (P) 5. JV Score: Jackson, 5-1.

Records: Jackson 11-2-2; Perry 4-9-3.

NORTHWEST 4, TUSLAW 0



Halftime: Northwest, 3-0. Goals: Adkins (NW) 2, Stark (NW), Stough (NW). Assists: Smith (NW) 2.

STOW 3, CUYAHOGA FALLS 0



Halftime: Stow, 1-0. Goals: Freeman (S), DelFerraro (S), Lenc (S). Shots on goal: Stow, 10-1. Corner kicks: 4-4. Saves: Knepper (CF) 10; Galioto (S) 1, Hosek (S) 0. JV Score: Stow, 3-0.

Records: Cuyahoga Falls 6-6-4, 1-4-1; Stow 11-5, 6-1.

Schedule

Thursday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Cloverleaf at Wooster

Firestone at Our Lady of the Elms

North at Canton McKinley, 5 p.m.

Springfield at Rootstown, 5 p.m.

Triway at Norton

BOYS

Scoring Summaries

ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 9, PARMA PADUA 0



Halftime: Archbishop Hoban, 4-0. Goals: Ulman (AH) 4, Farah (AH), Nagucki (AH), Wong (AH), Branham (AH), Mondello (AH). Assists: Ulman (AH) 2, Bisesi (AH) 2, Farah (AH), Wong (AH), Schell (AH), Cluse (AH), Mondello (AH). Saves: Lauterjung (AH) 1, Fenn (AH) 1; Antonelli (P) 6. JV Score: 0-0.

Records: Archbishop Hoban 11-3-1, 4-0; Parma Padua 3-11-1, 0-4.

JACKSON 3, COPLEY 2



Halftime: Copley, 2-1. Goals: Nelson (J) 2, Peterson (J), Harter (C), Brucken (C). Assists: Brucken (C). Shots on goal: Jac., 10-8. Corner kicks: Jac., 3-1. Saves: Cipriano (J) 3, Hepler (J) 3; Hill (C) 7.

Records: Jackson 11-2-3; Copley 9-5-1.

ORRVILLE 3, FAIRLESS 0



Halftime: 0-0. Goals: Lopez (O) 2, Armentrout (O). Assists: Armentrout (O), Wilson (O), Gonzalez (O).

Records: Orrville 10-4-2, 8-2-2.

TRIWAY 3, MANCHESTER 3



Halftime: 2-2. Goals: Hoover (T) 2, Allman (M) 2, Pavelschak (T), Adey (M). Assists: Adey (M). Shots on goal: Tri., 9-7. Corner kicks: Tri., 10-3. Saves: Harmon (M) 6; Campbell (T) 4.

Schedule

Thursday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Highland at Wadsworth

Lake at Warren Harding

Massillon at Barberton

North Royalton at Strongsville

Revere at GlenOak

Woodridge at Firestone, 4:30 p.m.

WRA at CVCA

CROSS COUNTRY

BOYS

CITY SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP



(At Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Akron)

Team Results: 1. Firestone 17; 2. North 66; 3. Kenmore-Garfield 76; 4. Ellet 81.

Individual Results: 1. Peets (Firestone) 16:42; 2. Gorsuch (Firestone); 3. Thompson (Buchtel); 4. Marks (Buchtel); 5. Julien (Firestone); 6. Breiding (Ellet); 7. Thomas (Firestone); 8. Potts (Firestone); 9. Hopkins (Firestone); 10. Huber (Firestone).

GIRLS

CITY SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP

(At Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Akron)

Team Results: 1. Firestone 15; 2. Buchtel 69; 3. North 79; 4. Ellet 83.

Individual Results: 1. Toth (Firestone) 20:54; 2. Varner (Firestone); 3. Stevenson (Firestone); 4. Stauffer (Firestone); 5. Miller (Firestone); 6. Beitko (Firestone); 7. LaVictoire (Firestone); 8. Manns (Firestone); 9. Rice (North); 10. Thomas (Ellet).

VOLLEYBALL

HIGHLAND 25-25-25, COPLEY 23-17-12



Kills: Hohman (C) 7. Blocks: Keathley (C) 3. Assists: Keathley (C) 15. Service Points: Keathley (C) 10. JV Score: Highland, 25-22, 25-11.

Records: Copley 12-9, 5-6.

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 25-25-25, CANTON MCKINLEY 13-7-10



Kills: Watson (STVM) 7, Libby (STVM) 7. Digs: Barker (STVM) 13. Blocks: Watson (STVM) 5. Assists: Folatko (STVM) 30. Service Points: Folatko (STVM) 19 points, 4 aces. JV Score: St. Vincent-St. Mary, 25-15, 25-13.

FOOTBALL

Schedule

WEEK SEVEN

Thursday's Game

East (3-3, 1-0) vs. Firestone (0-6, 0-2) at Ellet, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Aurora (6-0, 2-0) at Barberton (5-1, 3-0)

Brecksville (4-2, 3-0) at Twinsburg (2-4, 1-2)

Brunswick (5-1, 2-1) at Mentor (6-0, 3-0)

Canfield (4-2) at Highland (1-5)

Canton McKinley (5-1, 3-0) at Jackson (5-1, 3-0)

Chippewa (1-5, 1-2) at Hillsdale (5-1, 2-1)

Copley (1-5, 0-2) at Revere (3-3, 1-2)

CVCA (5-1, 3-0) at Orrville (6-0, 3-0)

Ellet (4-2) at New Philadelphia (6-0)

Gateway (Pa.) (6-1) at Massillon (6-0), 7:30 p.m.

Green (2-4, 1-1) at Perry (5-1, 1-1)

Hudson (3-3, 2-1) at North Royalton (4-2, 2-1)

Kent Roosevelt (3-3, 2-1) at Tallmadge (1-5, 0-2)

Manchester (3-3, 1-2) at Fairless (3-3, 1-2)

Mount Vernon (4-2, 1-1) at Wooster (3-3, 3-0)

North (1-5) vs. Western Reserve Academy (3-3), at Ellet

North Canton Hoover (3-3, 1-2) at Lake (4-2, 0-2)

Northwest (4-2, 1-2) at Triway (4-2, 2-1)

Ravenna (5-1, 2-1) at Norton (2-4, 1-2)

Rootstown (5-1, 0-1) at Garrettsville (6-0, 1-0)

Salem (5-1, 2-1) at Alliance (3-3, 2-0)

St. Vincent-St. Mary (4-2) at GlenOak (1-5)

Springfield (1-5, 1-2) at Cloverleaf (2-4, 1-2)

Stow (4-2, 1-2) at Nordonia (2-4, 1-2)

Streetsboro (6-0, 3-0) at Coventry (4-2, 1-2)

Strongsville (4-2, 1-2) at Medina (4-2, 1-2)

Wadsworth (4-2, 2-1) at Cuyahoga Falls (2-4, 0-3)

Walsh Jesuit (0-6, 0-1) at Parma Padua (3-3, 1-0)

Woodridge (3-3, 2-1) at Field (2-4, 1-2)

Youngstown Valley Christian (2-4, 0-1) at Mogadore (5-1, 1-0)

Saturday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Archbishop Hoban (5-1, 1-0) at Mentor Lake Catholic (3-3, 1-0)

Brunswick (5-1, 2-1) at Euclid (6-0, 3-0)

Kenmore-Garfield (3-3, 0-2) at Buchtel (3-3, 2-0), noon