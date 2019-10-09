BOYS SOCCER

Orrville 3, Fairless 0

The Red Riders scored all three goals in the second half to secure their first Principals Athletic Conference championship on Wednesday night.

On senior night, it was the underclassmen who stood out as freshman Denison Lopez scored two goals and freshman Ryne Armentrout added a goal and an assist. Lopez has scored 24 goals this season.

Orrville (10-4-2, 8-2-2) also got assists from freshman Jonathan Gonzalez and sophomore Tristan Wilson.

Jackson 3, Copley 2

The Indians scored the first two goals, but the visiting Polar Bears rallied to escape upset-minded Copley in nonleague action.

After Ben Brucken and Sam Harter scored to put Copley up 2-0, Christian Patterson beat the keeper to bring Jackson (11-2-3) within one going into the break.

The second half was all Jackson as Ty Nelson scored two goals in five minutes to put Copley (9-5-1) away.

GIRLS SOCCER

GlenOak 2, North Canton Hoover 0

Hannah Burchfield scored one goal and assisted on another to propel the Golden Eagles to a Federal League road win.

Jessie Muckley finished off Burchfield's assist in the second half to put the game out of reach.

Hoover keeper Gabby Merda had four saves to keep the Vikings in it.