MICAH BLAIR

Woodridge, cross country

Blair, a senior, won the Medina Cross Country Festival Division I boys race by completing the 3.1-mile course in 15.42.17. His time was better than the other 486 runners who raced in either the Division I or Division II-III race, and he helped Woodridge bump up and win the Division I team title with 23 points.

JAKE FISHER

Ellet, football



Fisher, a sophomore, was named the Cleveland Browns Player of Game in the inaugural game on the new turf field at Ellet in the Browns Game of the Week. He led Ellet (4-2) to a 27-20 win over Cleveland Heights Lutheran East with 15 carries for 201 yards, two receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown and also caught a two-point conversion pass.

THERESA HAGEY

St. Vincent-St. Mary, cross country

Hagey, a junior, led St. V-M to the Legends Cross Country Meet Small Division team title by placing first in 18:07.5. Her time over the 3.1-mile course at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds was better than the other 423 runners who raced in either the Small Division or Large Division race. St. V-M (52 points) easily topped runner-up McDonald (154) in the 33-team field.

JULIETTE KELLER

Medina, cross country



Keller, a senior, won the Medina Cross Country Festival Division I girls race by completing the 3.1-mile course in 17:55.83. Her time was better than the other 427 runners who raced in either the Division I or Division II-III races, and she helped Medina (41 points) win the Division I team title in a 29-team field.



AJ LUNARDI

Ravenna, football



Lunardi, a senior, led Ravenna (5-1) to a 47-21 win over Cloverleaf by completing 12-of-19 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns and running for 70 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. He has completed 46-of-99 passes for 648 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 408 yards and nine touchdowns on 100 carries this season.

Note: Coaches or athletic directors are encouraged to nominate student-athletes for the High School Spotlight. Nominations should be emailed to bjsports@thebeaconjournal.com by Monday at noon and include athlete’s name, school, grade, accomplishments for the week and a color picture (JPEG).