Coach Andy Reid needs more time to get through the injury report these days.

On Wednesday, five Chiefs were listed as held out of practice: offensive linemen Eric Fisher and Andrew Wylie, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, defensive tackle Chris Jones and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel.

Reid didn’t mention tackle Xavier Williams, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday.

He also didn’t include wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who practiced Wednesday but hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder injury the opening quarter of the season.

Also not part of the report is the most critical piece of all, quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He’s been lugging a left ankle injury since the Chiefs’ opener, and it was aggravated against the Colts. Mahomes was sacked four times against Indy, and at one point in the second half, tackle Cameron Erving was shoved back into Mahomes and stepped on his ankle.

But Mahomes, as he repeatedly has done when discussing the tender ankle this season, declared himself fit to play Wednesday.

“I actually feel pretty good today,” Mahomes said. “It was sore after the game. I’m glad to get out there and practice on it and get moving around. I’ll feel like I’ll be fine moving around on it and doing what I need to do in order to win.

“It’s not perfect, but it’s good enough that feel like I can run, cut, cut off of it and do that type of stuff.”





Suspension ends, but ...

Chris Herndon's suspension is over. The New York Jets' string of bad luck isn't.

The team expected to have its second-year tight end back in the mix this week after Herndon was suspended the first four games by the NFL for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. But his return is now on hold after he injured a hamstring that could keep him sidelined for a while.

"It's severe enough that he won't be practicing today," coach Adam Gase said Wednesday. "We'll see if we can get him back toward the end of the week. It's a legit hamstring."

Gase said Herndon was injured Friday while running routes on his own.

Burfict's appeal denied

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict's appeal to overturn his suspension for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit has been denied.

Appeals officer Derrick Brooks ruled Wednesday that he would not reduce the longest suspension ever handed down for an on-field infraction. Brooks is appointed jointly by the NFL and the NFLPA and heard Burfict's appeal of the ban for the final 12 games of the regular season and the playoffs.

He upheld the decision handed down last week by NFL Vice President of football operations Jon Runyan to punish Burfict severely for the hit on Indianapolis tight end Jack Doyle on Sept. 29. It was the third time Burfict has been suspended for a dangerous hit on the field.