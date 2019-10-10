BEREA — Special teams coach Mike Priefer defended the decision to send out superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to return a punt with the Browns trailing by 25 points with 7:17 remaining in the fourth quarter Monday night at San Francisco.

“You can’t ever coach scared, ‘Oh, my gosh, he might turn an ankle or whatever,’” Priefer said Thursday. “You’ve got to go out there and say, ‘Can he help us win the game in this spot?’ then you put him out there.

“Odell was trying to make a play. God bless him, he wanted to go out there. … I loved it. He’s a competitive young man, he doesn’t care what the score is.”

Carrying the ball with one hand on the return, Beckham made a move to try to get free and 49ers safety Marcell Harris chopped at his arm and forced Beckham to fumble. The 49ers recovered at the Browns 29, setting up a field goal en route to a 31-3 victory.

Asked if it was a difficult decision to use three-time Pro Bowler Beckham there, Priefer said, “With 71/2 minutes to go, you never know. If we block the gunner on our left side, we’ve got something. He’s the one that made him bubble and then he started cutting it back from there. If we get him blocked like we blocked the right gunner, we’ve got a chance for a good play.

“You get a good play in a situation like that, next thing you know there’s 61/2 minutes to go, you’re down 18. I know it’s a lot, I get it, I’m a little bit more of an optimist that most people, but I’m also a realist. I think it’s worth it because you’re trying to provide a spark, not only for your team in that game, but going forward and getting them to believe in what we’re trying to do as a return unit against Seattle, against New England, against Denver…. We have to build a foundation and you don’t just build a foundation by going out there and quitting with 71/2 minutes to go. That’s not who I am, that’s not who our guys are, we’re going to go out there and try to make a play every single opportunity we have, I don’t care how much time’s left on the clock and if we’re down or if we’re up.”

Priefer said he had discussed situations like the one the 49ers faced — punting on fourth and 20 from their 16 — with Beckham and Jarvis Landry earlier in the game. Priefer said coach Freddie Kitchens signed off on the idea.

“If we had other return opportunities if we had made a stop on third down we were going to possibly put him in earlier in the game,” Priefer said. “It was either going to be Jarvis or Odell and both of them were ready to roll.

“We had an opportunity on fourth and long we could double vise both gunners, we weren’t worried about the fake, we’re down, so we could be more aggressive that way. I cleared it with Freddie and off we went.”

But Beckham failed at Priefer’s No. 1 priority, ball security.

“He just didn’t secure the ball like he should and he knows that. Going forward we’ll do a better job doing that,” Priefer said.

In his 64-game career, Beckham has returned 42 punts for a 6.9 average, with his long gain of 25 yards coming as a rookie in 2014. Priefer said he would not have used Beckham if Beckham had not fielded punts in practice the week before the game.

Against the 49ers, Beckham caught just two passes for 27 yards on six targets, dropping two. He also threw a pass, a 20-yarder to Landry to open the game, and rushed twice for 15 yards.

“I don’t know if he’s getting the ball a lot unless I look up and he’s’ making another one-handed grab,” Priefer said. “When you’re in a situation where you can use an athlete like him, why wouldn’t you? If it’s a spot where he’s gassed or he’s performing well on offense, then you might not be able to use him. Same thing with Jarvis. That’s why we’ve trained so many guys to be our returner.”

Priefer is in his 13th season in the NFL, also coaching special teams for the Chiefs, Broncos and Vikings. He said in his time in the league dating back to 2002, he’s seen other star players who wanted nothing to do with his units.

“I’ve been around some superstar players on offense and defense that could care less about special teams. But I haven’t found that here,” Priefer said. “That’s why I love this group of guys. I’ve been around some big-time players that thought they were too good for special teams, and I don’t have any time for those guys. And we don’t have those guys on this team, which is good.”

