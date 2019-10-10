BEREA — Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken called receiver Antonio Callaway’s drop at the goal line Monday night “catastrophic,” but saw nothing wrong with Baker Mayfield’s throw on the play despite the second-year quarterback’s struggles this season in the red zone.

“It was a pretty quick throw … He was pretty decisive in where he was going with the ball,” Monken said of Mayfield Thursday. “He saw it clean, threw it, we didn’t execute the play, for God sakes.

“It’s catastrophic. It completely changed the game. As average as we played up to that point, it’s changed. From then it was not fun, but at that point we were OK.”

That was the turning point in the Browns’ 31-3 loss to the 49ers in Levi’s Stadium. Down 14-3 and facing third and goal from the San Francisco 6, Callaway dropped the ball and it deflected off him and into the hands of defensive back K’Waun Williams, who returned it 49 yards. The turnover set up a 49ers touchdown as they took a 21-3 lead with 1:54 left in the first half.

In five games, Mayfield has gone 6-of-24 passing (25 percent) for 35 yards and three TDs with two interceptions inside the 20. Last season in the red zone, Mayfield went 35-of-54 passing (64.8 percent) for 259 yards and 20 TDs without an interception.

Overall, things haven’t been much better for Mayfield. He’s thrown for four touchdowns with an NFL-high eight interceptions. His league rankings in passer rating (68.5) and completion percentage (55.9) are 32nd and 33rd, respectively. He’s been sacked 16 times.

Asked why Mayfield is struggling, Monken said, “I wish it was that simple. I’ll take for instance say the other night. We start off the game, we get good field position, we get a nice play to start it, on the very next play we have a drop and a mental error by our right tackle not going out and then we immediately have a false start. So you’re on the road with an opportunity to really take the crowd out of it and get a fast start and we do something that we’ve unfortunately done too often and that is shoot ourselves in the foot.

“We talked about it earlier today in terms of ‘What does an effective offense look like?’ … We just have to find a way to do that better, because if we don’t, the product’s going to continue to look like that.”

Monken said the coaches are also part of the Browns’ self-destructive tendencies.

“We’re all a part of it. If you want some of the credit when you have success, you’ve got to own it when you don’t,” Monken said. “You can’t just say, ‘Boy, what a great scheme two weeks ago’ and then this week ‘It was a great scheme, we just didn’t execute.’ It’s all of us.

“We’ve got to do a better of installing it, players understanding what we expect out of a certain concept and then making sure we go on the field and execute it at a high level. Right now we’ve got too many people taking turns, each individual person, which puts you in a position to be really choppy. Because after that first completion, it wasn’t the same person that jumped offsides that we had the errors with the play before.”

Here's what Monken had to say on other topics:

• On Odell Beckham Jr. catching just four passes in the past two games: “Teams do play players like Odell differently. You have to take advantage when they’re not, which we haven’t as often as you’d like. But it does help when you have other players … where they can’t just play a certain player or all you have is a running game and they can load the box and you can’t throw it. … A couple of weeks ago when we had the Ravens, he didn’t get as many opportunities, but it didn’t matter as much. Last week we had 49 snaps. We just didn’t have the ball that often and we didn’t get him the ball as often as probably we could.”

• On Mayfield’s regression in Year 2: “With any player, especially even younger players, you’re going to have ups and downs. Even your best baseball players go 0-for-4, even your best basketball players have poor shooting nights. It happens more frequently when you’re younger and when you’re not playing as well around a player.”

• On the offensive line’s poor night against the 49ers: “I wouldn’t say that. I thought we ran the ball fairly well, considering the number of plays we had. I thought we did pretty good against a good defensive front, pretty good linebackers. But when you get behind and you allow that type of talent to just tee off and not have to worry about other things, you’re going to put yourself at risk.”

• On whether the continuing mistakes are only a lack of discipline or do some players not understand the offense: “I don’t think it’s that they don’t understand the offense. God, I would hope that’s not the case. … Some of it is mental lapses, some of it is just discipline, mental discipline in terms of pre-snap penalties that is going to bite you in the rear end. And some of it is we’ve got to coach it better.”

• On the Browns’ winning formula: “Run the football, play-action, get the ball out of his hands quickly, be able to move the chains, still we want to be explosive, we have good players. We’re trying to run the football first, play complementary football, not turn it over, all the things that give you the best chance to win.”

