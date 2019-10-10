The Browns' latest start-up project draws Pete Carroll's sympathy. A Browns coordinator says the Freddie Kitchens experience is "kind of cool."

BEREA Pete Carroll, 68, was 28 when he saw magic come out of perhaps the most famous coaching change in college football history.

Carroll was the new defensive backs coach at Ohio State, which had just brought in Iowa State's Earle Bruce as head coach and Bruce brought Carroll with him from the Cyclones. Legendary Woody Hayes was out after punching a Clemson linebacker.

Carroll helped the new leadership steer the 1979 Buckeyes to an 11-0 record. Ohio State would have won the national championship if not for a last-minute touchdown in the Rose Bowl by USC's Charles White.

Carroll is more familiar with new regimes going the other way. They were his babies.

Now, as the 10th-year head coach in Seattle, he feels for the first-year pilot his Seahawks will face Sunday in Cleveland. Freddie Kitchens' Browns are 2-3 after getting blasted 31-3 at San Francisco.

“I have had some experience because I got fired after a few of these jobs," Carroll said. "It is a really hard job when you are starting. You just have to build everything, every aspect ... not just the football part, or the Xs and Os.

"There are so many different aspects ... It is just a lot going on."

Carroll became head coach of the Jets in 1994 and was fired after the season. He became head coach of the Patriots in 1997 and never stopped hearing he was no Bill Parcells before Robert Kraft fired him three years in. Even in Seattle, a habitual winner now, his first season included a 2-7 slump and a 33-3 loss at Oakland.

"It is really getting your philosophy in motion and getting it going so you can find fellowship," Carroll said. "Your message has to be clear and make sense. You have to communicate it really well so people can get on board.

"You hope people will support you and give you a chance for your message to come through.”

Carroll has lived through plenty of staff changes in his 10 Seahawks seasons. For example, he lost defensive coordinators Gus Bradley and Dan Quinn to head coaching jobs. But the new coaches join an established system. At this point, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. are in the second seasons with the veteran pilot.

All of Kitchens' coordinators are new both to him and to the Browns.

"It's a tough transition whenever you're trying to lay a foundation with your culture," said Steve Wilks, the first-year defensive coordinator.

Wilks got hired in 2018 to try to start a program as head coach of the Cardinals. He, like Carroll once upon a time, got fired after one season. Now, coming off the Browns' nasty Game 5 loss at San Francisco, Wilks finds it amusing that his first win as Arizona's head coach was in Game 5 at San Francisco.

With Arizona, Wilks was stuck with rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, who after the season got traded to the Dolphins, who have lost the four games in which Rosen has appeared by a combined 143-26 score. It's a miracle Wilks was able to beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on the road late last season. It was not enough to save his job.

There is zero evidence Kitchens is in trouble, amid plenty of rumblings about glitches in the new system and how everyone is acting and meshing.

"I think Freddie's doing a tremendous job," Wilks said. "His message is clear. He does a great job of really coaching the players as well as the coaches and laying out a plan of action."

Wilks didn't become an NFL coordinator until 2017, and then he was quickly a head coach. He blames himself, not Kitchens' growing pains, for the San Francisco debacle.

"I got outside the fundamentals of what we do," Wilks said. "What you saw Monday was a defense that was thinking too much. They couldn't get aligned. They played slow. When you see that as a unit ... that's on me."

Todd Monken was Brandon Weeden's coordinator at Oklahoma State in 2011. He was a head coach at Southern Mississippi from 2013-15. He coordinated the Buccaneers offense from 2016-18.

Now he has the title of offensive coordinator under a head coach who calls the plays and who coordinated the offense for the second half of the Browns' 2018 season. Baker Mayfield's struggles invite questions as to whether Kitchens and Monken have struggled to get on the same page in their first year together.

"I don't see it as tough," Monken said. "The tough part is not moving the ball and not winning. The organization, the staff, the players ... there's nothing wrong with that."

New special teams coordinator Mike Priefer was more willing to acknowledge what Carroll was talking about. He also was very upbeat about where he sees this going.

"The challenge is there," Priefer said. "You've got coaches coming from different staffs around the league or even college. You've got players coming from other teams.

"Freddie is doing a phenomenal job of changing the culture. I have a master's degree in management. I've taken leadership culture classes. I've studied a lot of that stuff.

"You don't just walk in and change the culture overnight. It's going to take some time to build that culture the way Freddie's envisioned it.

"I feel a good about where we're at. I can see a change. It's kind of cool."

