NORTON — After two consecutive Division I state titles, Hudson boys cross country has set quite a bar for itself.

“A lot of people were writing us off this year, because we lost so many guys to graduation,” Explorers coach Mark McConnell said. “One of our mottoes is, ‘Tradition doesn’t graduate.’ ”

Hudson’s recent tradition of dominating the Suburban League National Conference continued Thursday — and this year, the Explorer girls joined them atop the podium as Hudson swept the National Conference titles Thursday at the Suburban League Championship meet at Silver Creek Metro Park in Norton.

The Explorer boys won with 34 points, holding off a challenge from Brecksville (47). Stow was third with 102 points, followed by North Royalton (124), Nordonia (135), Wadsworth (144) Cuyahoga Falls (158) and Twinsburg (186).

Meanwhile, the Hudson girls got the title back with 40 points, getting past defending champion Wadsworth (63 points). Twinsburg ran third with 84 points, followed by Stow and Brecksville with 127 points each, North Royalton (152), Cuyahoga Falls (167) and Nordonia (195).

The Tallmadge girls and the Highland boys prevailed in the American Conference.

In the National Conference boys race, a tight lead pack of about 10 runners held together for the first mile before Brecksville’s Adam Jones took off. Jones led by nearly 100 yards at the two-mile marker and held on to win the race in 16:35, although Hudson senior Andrew Goldslager tried to run him down in the last 100 meters and finished second in 16:40.

“It was important for us to win,” Goldslager said. “There were a lot of guys who finished one through 11 last year on JV team. We wanted to show want we can do.”

Hudson clinched the title by getting four of its scoring runs in the top 10. Junior Jack Root (fourth, 16:49), sophomore Titan Casey (fifth 16:52) and senior Luke Good (eighth, 17:13) all finished in the top 10, and junior Kyle Betz (15th, 17:29) wasn’t far behind.

Nordonia senior Jayden Wimbush, who was among the leaders until Jones’ breakout, finished sixth in 16:56. After injuries hobbled him the previous two years at the league meet, Cuyahoga Falls senior Jack Wilcoxson finished ninth in 17:13 despite dealing with cramps.

The individual competition in the National Conference girls race wasn’t much of one. Wadsworth sophomore Clare Nichols took off early and was never challenged en route to victory in 19:26. Twinsburg senior Alyssa Deeds finished second in 19:49.

Like their male counterparts, Hudson claimed the title by coming in together. Although junior Breanna Buecler led Hudson with a fourth-place finish in 20:05, there was only a 39-second gap between Hudson’s top five. Juniors Emmaline Hannan (seventh, 20:17), Sydney Gallagher (eight, 20:18) and Sarah Weldon (ninth, 20:22) came in together, with junior Jordyn Hopgood right behind (13th, 20:49).

“We always treat the conference meet meet as a chance to run against some the best teams,” Hudson girls coach Megan Petraska said. “The strength of our team really lies in our running as a pack.”

Twinsburg senior Rebecca Mold finished fifth in 20:08, and Stow sophomore Kendra Cassiday took 10th place in 20:35.

American Conference

The Tallmadge girls took the top three spots and cruised to the American Conference title behind senior Kenna Loveless, who finished first in 19:43. Freshman Kathrine Carter came in second in 19:50, and senior Ravyn Edge third in 20:26.

“I knew coming in the closest competition was going to be my teammates,” Loveless said. “[Carter] is a really strong runner. She rolled her ankle at Gilmour Academy earlier.”

Ana Crangle (10th, 21:14) and Mabinty Kromah (11th, 21:34) closed out the scoring runs for Tallmadge to secure the team’s first league title.

“We’ve never won a Suburban League title,” Tallmadge coach Jeremy Huth said. “I got three this year. The first was a 1-2-3. The second was get through districts. We’ll take them one at a time.”

Tallmadge won the girls team title with 27 points, holding off Highland (43 points) and Aurora (57).

Aurora freshman Grace Barto was the first non-Blue Devil to cross the finish line, taking fourth in a personal-best 20:38. Aurora also got a top-10 finish from senior Karsen Zabell (ninth, 21:03).

Aurora sophomore Matthew Singleton seems to have an almost zen-like approach to running and he used that approach to dominate the field in the boys race with a time of 16:38. Singleton defeated runner-up Max McAdams of Highland by 21 seconds.

Singleton’s dominance led a spirited effort by Aurora, but it wasn’t quite enough to get the Greenmen the team title, as Highland won the team title with 33 points. Aurora had 37 points, and Tallmadge was third with 86 points.

“The course ran pretty well today,” Singleton said. “We came in here wanting to win the league title. I was trying to get as good a position as I could for my teammates.”

Aurora also had sophomore Andrew Ploskunak win a foot race with Highland’s Elijah Hadler to take third place in 17:05. Tallmadge was led by junior Tommy Naiman taking seventh place in 17:43, and junior Dawson Ansley was right behind in eighth (17:49).