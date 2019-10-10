The Week 7 football schedule features showdown games in the Suburban League American Conference, the Principals Athletic Conference and the Federal League.

Aurora (6-0, 2-0) will visit Barberton (5-1, 3-0) on Friday night in the key SLAC game, CVCA (5-1, 3-0) will travel to Orrville (6-0, 3-0) in the premier PAC matchup and the top Federal game has Canton McKinley (5-1, 3-0) at Jackson (5-1, 3-0).

Aurora gave CVCA its lone loss, and last week beat visiting Kent Roosevelt 41-0. The Greenmen are led by AJ Barner, Tony Gramm, Evan McVay, Johnny Papesh, Alex Moore, Lenny Galaska and Ben Rogge.

Barberton defeated host Copley 38-0 last week, and features Chase Haywood, Kaeleb Vega, Tim Starcher, Charles Hornacek, Tyler Eberhart, Cameron Macon and Maliq Spragling.

Orrville, the defending Division V state champion, has won 13 games in a row. The Red Riders topped host Tuslaw 27-7 in Week 6 with Marquael Parks, Copper Haley, Kollen Butler and Elijah Hall playing key roles.

CVCA won 30-13 at home over Northwest in Week 6 with Michael Bevington, Shane Douglas, Kyle Snider, Austen Williams and Andre Price Jr. playing prominent roles.

Jackson won its fourth in a row last week with a 38-6 victory over host GlenOak. Ethan Adkins ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries, and Jake Ryan and Danny Woodward caught touchdown passes from Hunter Geissinger.

Canton McKinley stopped visiting Lake on a 2-point conversion to win 20-19 in Week 6 with Elijah Wesley, Terrell Dillworth, Xavier Black, Jalen Ross, Chamber Stokes-Williams and Joseph Saipaia leading the charge.

Perry on the run

Perry (5-1, 1-1 Federal) is hosting Green (2-4, 1-1) on Friday night after winning 35-28 at North Canton Hoover 35-28 last week.

Perry rushed for 412 yards on 45 carries against Hoover. Joshua Lemon ran for 222 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, Hayden Vinas ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, and Dion Cundiff scored three touchdowns and totaled 80 yards on 16 carries.

Massillon update

Undefeated Massillon is hosting 6-1 Gateway (Pa.) on Friday after winning 55-7 at Austintown Fitch last week.

Terrance Keyes Jr. ran 16 times in the first half for 185 yards and four touchdowns against Fitch, and Aidan Longwell threw a touchdown pass to Jayden Ballard and to Andrew Wilson-Lamp.

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com.