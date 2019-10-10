TENNIS

Northeast Division I District

North Canton Hoover senior Laurel Utterback advanced to the state semifinals with two victories on Thursday at Springside Racquet & Fitness Club. Utterback can finish no lower than fourth, and the top six singles players and doubles teams advance.

Utterback's teammate Lily Altman could also advance. She posted a first-round win over Medina's Elizabeth Stuart and then lost in three sets in the quarterfinals. On Saturday, Altman needs a win over Rocky River Magnificat's Olivia Rondini to play in the fifth-place state-qualifying match.

Jackson's freshman doubles team of Madison Altman and Paige Reese won twice to earn a spot in Mason next week, and they will play for one of the top four slots on Saturday at Springside. The Polar Bears may also advance the doubles team of juniors Emma Henson and Samantha Reese, who won in the first round before losing in the quarterfinals to Megan Baker and Mia Zivkovic of Brecksville. They have a chance to qualify on Saturday if they advance to the fifth-place match.

Highland's doubles team of seniors Emily Hadler and Rachel Fannin qualified for the state tournament with two victories Thursday, and Brecksville's Lakshmy Arakoni and Cat Iltchev could advance through fifth-place play.

VOLLEYBALL

Coventry 25-25-25, Streetsboro 15-14-16

Coventry ran its winning streak to 16 by sweeping past the Rockets in its season-ending Portage Trail Conference match. The Comets (21-1, 14-0) will be a top postseason seed for the first time in school history. Coventry, which finished undefeated in league play (losing only one set) for the second consecutive season, won back-to-back league crowns for the first time.

Orrville 20-25-25-25, Manchester 25-16-20-20

The Red Riders closed out their regular season with a Principals Athletic Conference win at Manchester. Amari Slaughter and Katie Troyer handed out 22 and 21 assists, respectively, for Orrville.

GIRLS SOCCER

Copley 3, Aurora 1

Copley (11-3-1, 5-0-1) clinched the Suburban League American Conference title behind goals by Jillian Neal, Allie Arnold and Emma Stransky.