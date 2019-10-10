City Series volleyball coaches were spot-on accurate with the selection of Firestone senior Si’Ayera Boone as player of the year for 2019.

Boone made the coaches look like geniuses with her performance on Thursday night when she led Firestone to a three-set victory over Buchtel in the City Series postseason championship match at Ellet.

Boone helped Firestone win the league regular-season title, and was everywhere on the court once again as the Falcons (14-7) beat the Griffins (15-6) for the third time this season.

“I am actually kind of sad that this is my last year because I really love my teammates, and the seniors have been playing together since seventh and eighth grade,” said Boone, who totaled 21 kills, eight service points, six aces, six blocks and four digs.

“For this game, I am just happy with the outcome. All of us were very into it. Our focus was on point and we executed well. We just really tried to put the ball down so that they wouldn’t get it up.”

Firestone (14-7) indeed put the ball down en route to scores of 25-9, 25-10 and 25-10 with Boone and classmates Josey Capper, Maliyah Ramsey, Maria White and Nicaela Kehner leading the charge.

“Our chemistry together as a team has improved so much throughout the season,” Capper said. “... Our warmup was amazing. I was like, ‘I don’t feel nervous at all. We’ve got this.’ ”

Capper said she thought it was the best match Firestone has played during her four years.

“I am very proud of my players,” Firestone coach Stacey McMillan-Myers said. “We have had some really good practices the last couple of weeks building up to get ready for the postseason.”

The Falcons built comfortable leads in each set — 19-8 in the first set, 22-8 in the second set and 21-8 in the third set.

“Our energy was amazing for this game,” White said. “It definitely changed from the regular-season games to this championship.”

Junior setter Alison Zupancic contributed 20 assists and five service points for Firestone, and freshman Emani Myers had 18 service points.

“I feel like we executed well, our defense was there and we all worked together very well,” said Ramsey, who had five digs.

Firestone sophomore Makayla Lockhart and freshman Mariska Capper were also very active on the court.

“We worked together really well during this match,” Kehner said. “We just connected from the first game of the season and we continue to excel.”

While Firestone will soar into sectional tournament play, Buchtel will look to regroup behind senior leaders Acaira Johnson, Dar’Neja Skipper, LaMya Oliver, Suavay Cargill and Zepherlean Sibley.

“We served well,” Buchtel coach LaCresia Beecher said. “We are a very consistent serving team, but we really couldn’t get our offense going and then our defense was not up to par.”

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com.