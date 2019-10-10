WOMEN'S SOCCER

Akron ties Ohio 1-1



Ten minutes after Ohio University took a 1-0 lead, Akron's Aislinn Meany evened the score at 1-1 in the 67th minute — and that score stood through the rest of regulation and two overtime periods in a Mid-American Conference draw. Kayleigh Penton assisted on Meany's score for the Zips (5-7-1, 2-2-1).

Ohio's leading scorer Alivia Milesky put the Bobcats (7-5-1, 2-2-1) on the board first with her sixth goal of the season.

Kent State falls at Buffalo



Tess Ford's late goal gave the host Bulls a 3-2 MAC win over Kent State. Ford scored the game-winner for Buffalo (5-6-1, 2-3-0) in the 85th minute, less than a minute after the Cameron Shedenhelm scored her second goal of the game for the Golden Flashes (4-6-2, 2-2-1) to tie the score 2-2.

Vital Kats assisted on both of Shedenhelm's goals for Kent State, which outshot Buffalo 20-13, including 11-9 on-goal.