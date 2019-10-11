Akron (0-5, 0-1 MAC) vs. Kent State (2-3, 1-0)

Time: 3:30 p.m. at InfoCision Stadium

TV/Radio: ESPN3, Michael Reghi (play by play, Dustin Fox (analyst); Akron Radio Network: Steve French (play-by-play), David Skoczen (analyst), Joe Dunn (sideline); flagship WARF (1350-AM), WHKW (1220-AM/96.9-FM; WHKZ 1440-AM); iHeart Radio, TuneIn.com/Akron Zips

Series: Akron leads 35-24-2

Last season: Akron 24, Kent State 23 (OT)

About Akron: The Zips remain in search of their first win of the season and go into the game with uncertainty at quarterback as Kato Nelson, who missed Tuesday’s practice, suffered an upper body injury in the loss to Troy and appeared to re-injure it against Massachusetts in a game he was not expected to start.

About Kent State: KSU might actually have the upper hand in the game given Golden Flashes coach Sean Lewis, in his second year, is further along in developing his program. Their Achilles heel is scoring defense. They have given up more than 35 points per game.

Quotable:

From UA’s Tom Arth on if a win turns the season around: “Absolutely, it's a really big opportunity for us. It's a really important moment for us as a team and I think it's just made that much more special with the type of game it's going to be.”

From Kent State’s Sean Lewis: “We’ve got to not be complacent just because of what the stats are. Those stats, the records and everything else, just throw them out. Their last performance out at UMass was their best. They’re coming together, having a better understanding of their schemes, so they’re playing with less hesitation. They’re going to be playing with their hair on fire Saturday.”

— George M. Thomas