Salem showed its resilience, but Alliance countered with perseverance.



With their lead in serious doubt in crunch time, the Aviators made a critical fourth-down stop against the Quakers and were rewarded with a 24-20 win in the Eastern Buckeye Conference contest in Mount Union Stadium Friday night.



"We had a lot of kids play," Alliance head coach Seth Whiting said. "They played tough."



With both starting quarterback Brandon Alexander and two-way starting lineman Nick Oldfield sidelined with injuries, Alliance (4-3, 3-0) overcame those personnel losses to make enough plays to withstand a furious fourth-quarter Salem comeback.



Braidyn Hartsoe, who added quarterback to his starting inside linebacker duties, had a big game on both sides of the football. He rushed for 100 yards on 18 carries, scored a touchdown, completed eight of 18 passes for 141 yards and recorded eight unassisted tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.



Jeff Talbert, another two-way player, scored on two short touchdown runs and added five unassisted tackles, three assists, one tackle for loss and half a sack.



Salem (5-2, 2-2) was paced offensively by quarterback Niko Walter, who rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown and who was 13-of-19 passing for 161 yards and two scores, running back Cade Campolito with 98 rushing yards and Jax Booth with eight receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown.



Salem nearly overcame an 18-point deficit. It moved the ball to the Alliance 23 before turning the ball over on downs on a fourth-down pass incompletion with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter.



"Our kids have worked hard and just keep playing hard," said Salem head coach Ron Johnson, whose team fell behind 24 points to Marlington in its previous game before closing with a 16-0 run.



Talbert scored his second touchdown on a 1-yard run at the 4:46 mark of the fourth quarter and Nick Deack booted the point-after to give the Aviators a solid 24-6 lead. Talbert added 30 rushing yards on 10 tries.



"Jeff Talbert got hurt early, so he played (a limited amount) on offense," Whiting said. "But when we needed him on offense, he had enough gas in the tank left to score."



At the time, that seemed like an insurance touchdown.



Undaunted, the Quakers responded with two touchdowns in the next 2:38. Walter connected with Anthony DiMuzio on a 31-yard scoring pass and hit Bradlee Kitts for the two-point conversion to cut the Alliance lead to 24-14.



After getting a defensive stop, the Quakers only needed 40 seconds to move 63 yards in four plays. DiMuzio hauled in a 28-yard pass from Booth, moving the ball to the Alliance 1. Walter capped the drive with a 1-yard run.



While Salem failed to add the two-point conversion, it kept momentum and regained possession of an onside kick. Zach Murray fell on the ball at the Alliance 46.



Walter scrambled for 19 yards, but Howard and Talbert combined on an 8-yard sack, forcing Salem into a third-and-18.



The Quakers picked up 12 yards, but a fourth-down pass sailed high and the Aviators secured the win.



"We would have liked to finish the game better, but give Salem a lot of credit," Whiting said. "Their kids didn’t quit playing and fought hard."



In a game where one misplay could be damaging, Salem committed two turnovers. Alliance defensive back Dylan Bugara picked off a pass. Brenden Simms, another defensive back, pounced on a fumble.



"In a game against a team like Alliance, you can’t afford to turn the ball over," Johnson said.



Alliance ran 53 plays from scrimmage and three returns, and did not commit a miscue.



Salem dominated the first quarter, finishing with a 65-17 edge in total yardage.



The Quakers also had a 54-yard sustained drive, their first of the game, but failed to score. Daiveon Baker stuffed a fourth-and-goal quarterback keeper play at the 3 and the Aviators regained possession.



Bugara stopped the second Salem drive with an interception at the Alliance 8.



That defensive stop was followed by complimentary offensive football. The Aviators flipped the field when Hartsoe hit Seals on a fly pattern for 56 yards.



Salem yielded 16 yards on the next five plays, but the defense denied Alliance the end zone. Deack, however, drilled a 26-yard field goal, capping a 12-play, 83-yard drive and giving the Aviators a 3-0 lead.



On their fifth possession, the Aviators extended their lead. Hartsoe converted a critical third down play with a 33-yard completion to Bugara on a wheel route, moving the ball to the Salem 2.



"The difference between Marlington and Alliance (offensively) is Marlington will bleed your defense and Alliance will kill you with big plays," Johnson said.



After the Bugara catch, Alliance went to the full-house backfield with two tight ends. Talbert took a handoff and powered into the end zone. Deack added the point-after with eight seconds left and the Aviators led 10-0.



Both teams elevated their games offensively in the second half. Alliance scored 14 points and amassed 131 yards, finishing with 281 for the game. Salem was even better, tallying 20 points after intermission and accruing 247 yards of offense, ending with 374.



"It was tight, but it also was a win," Whiting said with a smile.