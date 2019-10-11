GARRETTSVILLE — It’s a different running back every week for the G-Men.



With the exact same result thus far — victory.



Behind Connor Hrubik’s 156 rushing yards and three touchdowns by Anthony Demma, Garfield bulled past visiting Rootstown, 38-25, to start 7-0 for the first time since 1989.



"It feels great," Hrubik said. "It’s just made us work that much harder these last couple weeks when we knew it was in our range."



Facing a different 7-0 early, a one-touchdown deficit, the G-Men (7-0, 2-0 PTC County) reached the end zone on four straight drives to take a 28-13 lead into halftime.



That edge never vanished thanks to a defense that rallied from two early touchdown drives for four straight stops.



With the Rovers (5-2, 0-2) beautifully reading the G-Men’s counters to Demma — one of their trademarks — Garfield found other ways to score, using the threat of the counter to take the lead. Tied at seven, they faked a counter, handing the ball to Hrubik, who had daylight around the right end for a gain of 28 to get Garfield into the red zone.



"We share the ball and everyone has a chance to be dangerous every night," G-Men coach Mike Moser said. "One night, it might be Demma on a counter and one night it might be Connor on the keep."



Quarterback Austin Lysiak broke multiple tackles to put the G-Men at the 1, and Demma took care of the rest.



"No one on this team is selfish," Hrubik said. "There’s not a running back on this team that gets mad at night when they don’t get the ball a lot. It’s really actually something special because we got a group of kids that don’t care whether they’re getting the ball or not as long as we’re winning the games."



Counters spurned, Demma found alternate paths to the end zone. After the Rovers converted three third downs on a 12-play touchdown drive that brought them within a point, Demma needed just one play to respond. Seemingly bottled up in the middle of the field, Demma somehow escaped to the sideline for an 80-yard touchdown return.



"Demma’s just a great returner," Hrubik said. "He’s got crazy eyes. I’ve never seen someone be able to return the ball like him."



Rootstown got its own big return — with Charles Harris surging all the way to the Garfield 25 — but the Rovers couldn’t cash in and the G-Men hit on another big play.



Facing third and five, Garfield, up 21-13 with halftime fast approaching, got the bulk of the Rootstown defense heading one way and gave Hrubik the ball headed the other way. With fellow senior back Jarrod Peters sealing the sideline, Hrubik had a wide-open seam to run through, galloping 78 yards to the house for a 28-13 lead.



"I saw Jarrod took that corner out," Hrubik said. "The boys told me before that play, they promised me that they were going to get that block, so I knew that was going to the house."



After the teams exchanged punts to start the second half, the G-Men launched a backbreaking drive from the Rovers’ 44, running the ball six times, all for six-plus yards, with Demma punching it in for a three-score lead.



"That’s us," Moser said. "When it comes down to it, we’re going to rely on those guys up front, (Noah) Hoffmann, Riley (LaPorte), (Shawn) Barber, Otto Trent playing center, (Aaron) Craver and (Austin) Armstrong. We’re going to rely on those guys up front and we’re going to keep playing team football and keep playing physical football, try not to out-think things too much."



At 7-0 for the first time since 1989, Garfield has another big challenge ahead, as it seeks its first win over Mogadore since 2005, with the Wildcats winning their last 13 meetings. That game is at JAG Field Friday night.



"We’re in uncharted waters here," Moser said. "They’ve been trouble for everybody in the state of Ohio, but here’s the thing: You can play football a lot of years and never get a chance to have the environment we’re going to have here next Friday."