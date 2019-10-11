Last year, a tough Week 7 loss to Norton cost Ravenna a playoff spot and the outright Portage Trail Conference Metro Division title.



It was deja vu all over again Friday night for the Ravens, who couldn't overcome a nightmare first half and a five-touchdown effort by Tyler Scott. The star senior running back rushed for 254 yards while carrying his Panthers to a 32-27 victory over Ravenna at Norton Stadium.



"I think since 2005 we've lost to Norton three times, once in overtime and then the last two years both by a touchdown or less," said veteran Ravens head coach Jim Lunardi. "Credit Norton tonight for getting us in a hole. They do a nice job behind Tyler Scott. We knew we had to stop (Scott), and we weren't able to do that. When you get down 19 points, it's tough to battle back, but I thought we did a nice job in the second half of rallying and giving ourselves an opportunity."



Ravenna (5-2, 2-2 PTC Metro) lost a big game but may have found its quarterback of the future in sophomore Eathan Cobbin, who threw for 163 yards and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to trigger a furious second-half rally.



"It was my decision to get Eathan in there and see what he could do, and he did a great job in the second half," said Lunardi. "We needed a spark, and Eathan gave us one. We knew he had it in him."



The Ravens trailed 6-0 after running just five plays in the first quarter. They didn't pick up a first down until midway through the second quarter, then promptly gave the ball back to Norton at the Ravenna 38 following a failed fake punt. The Ravens were flagged for numerous motion penalties, and senior quarterback A.J. Lunardi threw as many interceptions as completions (2).



"I went for a fake punt. Those are things we've done all year to give ourselves a spark, and many times they've worked," said coach Lunardi. "I think we ran 10 plays in the first half and had five penalties. It's impossible to score points that way."



Meanwhile the Panthers (3-4, 2-2) pounded away behind Scott, who scored first-half touchdowns on runs of 9 and 25 yards while also catching a 17-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Larry Harper. Offensive coordinator Scott Pollock, the head coach on a pair of Mogadore state championship teams, began milking clock in the opening period — running the play clock down to near zero before every snap.



"The last couple of weeks we've been getting in the huddle, relaxing a little bit, making sure we execute better," said Norton head coach Kevin Pollock, Scott's son and a former Mogadore quarterback. "We're worrying about quality more than quantity."



Cobbin entered the game to open the second half due in part to a shot to the ribs that A.J. Lunardi absorbed in the first half, and promptly led the Ravens on an 80-yard march. He converted a fourth-and-eight with a 13-yard toss to junior Dom Allah, then ran in the 2-point conversion after senior Paul Henderson got Ravenna on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run.



Following a blocked punt by senior Alex Luff, Cobbin rumbled up the middle for an 8-yard score on the next play to make it 19-14.



Norton didn't manage a first down until the final play of the third quarter, but Scott opened the fourth quarter with a 56-yard touchdown scamper that pushed the lead back up to 25-14.



Cobbin countered with a 20-yard touchdown pass to senior Zephaniah Robinson to once again bring Ravenna within a score at 25-20 with just under nine minutes remaining. But the Panthers responded, converting a key third-and-10 early in the drive on a pass play before Scott took over on the ground. His fifth touchdown, covering 9 yards, culminated a 65-yard drive that chewed up over five minutes of clock and gave Norton a two-score edge at 32-20 with 3:34 remaining.



The Ravens would not fold. A long kickoff return by Allah gave Ravenna a short field, and a 13-yard catch by Allah on fourth-and-12 set up Cobbin's 1-yard touchdown run that made it 32-27 with 1:26 to go. But Norton's Dominic Graham high-pointed the onside kick attempt, and the Panthers were able to run out the clock.



"We came out hot, and our defense had them guessing in the first half. Then they made some awesome adjustments in the second half and took it to us," said Kevin Pollock. "We did just enough on defense (in the third quarter) to make them take time, then our offense stepped up big in the fourth quarter and finished it. Our kids did an awesome job of buckling down and finishing the game."