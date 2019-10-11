BARBERTON — Aurora claimed sole possession of the top spot in the Suburban League American Conference football standings Friday night.

Aurora ventured to Barberton and earned a 31-7 win with an impressive performance on both sides of the ball in an SLAC showdown.

Sophomore quarterback Alex Moore ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass, and seniors AJ Barner, James Austin and John Papesh led the defense as the Greenmen (7-0, 3-0) topped the Magics (5-2, 3-1).

“We thought it was really two good football teams gonna battle,” Aurora coach Bob Mihalik said. “We talked all week [that] the first team to 20 [points] would probably win. We thought it was going to be a low-scoring defensive game, and I think it really was.

“We got going pretty early on offense and they adjusted, and did a nice job. I thought we adjusted back in the second half and did some nice things, but it is about our defense. We have been playing so hard team defense.”

Aurora took a 7-0 lead when Moore scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with 5:08 to go in the first quarter, and senior Alex Bibza kicked his first of four extra points. The scoring drive featured 10 running plays with senior Anthony Gramm getting four carries and junior Evan McVay and Moore each getting three carries.

“This is the best performance we have had so far this year,” Austin said.

The Greenmen extended their lead to 14-0 with 11:29 to go in the second quarter on a 13-yard touchdown run by McVay to cap a drive that included two completions by Moore to senior Ben Rogge and another to Barner.

The Magics responded quickly with a 68-yard touchdown pass from senior Chase Haywood to senior Kaeleb Vega with 9:35 left in the second quarter, and sophomore Eston Brown kicked the extra point to make it 14-7.

Aurora took a 21-7 lead on a 2-yard touchdown pass by Moore to senior Lenny Galaska with 26.4 seconds to go before halftime to cap a drive of mostly running plays.

Bibza kicked a 27-yard field goal with 7:18 remaining in the fourth quarter, and Gramm ran for a 4-yard touchdown with 1:25 left.

“The game plan was to be more physical than them,” Barner said. “We felt disrespected after last year when they came out to our field and walked all over us [42-20]. We wanted to beat them up front and be more physical than them. ... That is a really good team, but we came out here and took it to them.”

Gramm had 87 rushing yards on 24 carries, and Moore completed 10-of-11 passes for 62 yards. Papesh had an interception, Austin had three sacks and Barner and sophomore Ashton Price each had one sack.

“They just were more physical than we were,” Barberton coach Tony Gotto said. “They game-planned probably better than we did, and they executed and we didn’t.”

