MACEDONIA — When Nordonia played host to Stow on Friday at Boliantz Stadium, it was a contest between two teams in need of a turnaround.

What took place was an instant classic between the Suburban League American Conference rivals.

A reverse play on a kickoff return produced a 90-yard touchdown for Nordonia’s Jon Banks with 27 seconds left. The score was the last of eight lead changes and lifted the Knights to an improbable 31-28 win.

Nordonia coach Jeff Fox paid tribute to his team’s ability to keep fighting thought adversity.

“I’m just so proud of our young men,” he said. “Trust and maturity have been two of our themes all year. We’ve been dealing with the bad excuse of us being a young football team all year. To win a game like that shows we’re maturing as a team.”

Stow coach Tom Phillips said his team was not living up to its expectations.

“We absolutely performed bad,” he said. “There’s not excuses for what happened. We were clicking on all cylinders because we had to shift some people due to injuries.

“They kept fighting, but the whole team did not perform. We had breakdowns on offense, defense and special teams.”

The first half saw both offenses work in fits and starts.

After Nordonia’s Geo Loya picked off a pass from Stow quarterback Owen Bainbridge, the Knights capitalized with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Billy Levak to Cooper Rusk with 6:28 left in the first quarter. However, a bad snap foiled the extra point.

Nordonia (4-3, 2-2) forced two turnovers and had every first-half drive reach Stow territory, but the Knights failed to score each time.

Stow (4-3, 1-3), meanwhile, was on the wrong side of the field-position battle for the entire half, but found its way to the lead just before halftime.

After Bulldogs defensive back Jack Bryden picked off Levak at the Stow 15, Stow embarked on a 14-play, 85-yard drive, capped by a 6-yard touchdown run by fullback Josh Andrassy. Chris Miller’s extra point gave Stow a 7-6 halftime lead.

After playing with a short field in the first half, the Knights opened the second half with a 16-play, 80-yard drive. Sal Perrine capped the drive with a six-yard touchdown run. Levak's two-point conversion pass was tipped, but Jon Henderson caught to make it 14-7.

The two teams then traded the lead five times in the final eight minutes.

First, sophomore running back Xavier Preston, who finished with 190 yards on 26 carries, broke loose for a 28-yard touchdown with 9:18 left in the game. Stow chose to go for the lead and it worked, as Bainbridge hit Jack Costa for a two-point conversion pass to make it 15-14 Stow.

Nordonia answered with a 26-yard field goal by Andrew Lastovka, set up by a 51-yard bomb from Levak to Joel Jones, to take a 17-15 lead with 5:30 to play.

A reverse by Stow’s Jack Costa set up a 15-yard touchdown run by Bainbridge on the next play. The two-point conversion run was no good, but Stow led 21-17 with 3:17 left.

A 42-yard bomb from Levak to Henderson set up Nordonia’s next score, a 28-yard touchdown run by Perrine (23 carries, 123 yards) with 2:12 left. Stow answered when Bainbridge hit Dalen Stovall with a 12-yard touchdown pass with 44 seconds left, with Miller’s extra point making it 28-24.

Dom Stockle caught the ensuing kickoff at the 3-yard line and ran diagonally across the filed. At the 10-yard line, he flipped the ball to Banks running the other direction, opening a hole. Banks then sprinted 90 yards for the winning touchdown, setting off a wild celebration for Nordonia.