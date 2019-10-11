RICHFIELD TWP. — Two fourth-quarter interceptions helped Revere secure a 20-12 Suburban League American Conference win over rival Copley on Friday night.

The first, junior linebacker Shane Slattery jumped in front of a receiver in the middle of the field and ran down the right sideline for a 72-yard touchdown to give Revere its final score with under two minutes to play.

“I was like a 16-year-old myself [running down the sideline],” Revere coach Terry Cistone said. “I thought I was going to pull a hammy. He made a great read on that play.”

The second, junior Cameron Penzenik intercepted junior quarterback Joe Reho’s Hail Mary in the waning seconds to seal the win for Revere (4-3, 2-2).

Both plays counteracted a poor offensive performance through three quarters, during which the Revere offense completed just 4-of-10 passes for 55 yards. The running game struggled for three quarters as well, until a 27-yard carry by sophomore Ryan Shimek midway through the fourth quarter.

“We figured out that we could run on them,” Cistone said. “We were patient and Jeff Dallas, the offensive coordinator, helped put a nice drive together.”

Five plays later, a 27-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Nate Klonowski to Slattery gave Revere a 13-12 lead with under seven minutes to play.

“We’ve been struggling running the ball the past few weeks,” Cistone said. “Those runs at the end kept the drive going, which was huge for us.”

It was Revere’s first lead since the end of the third quarter. Copley (1-6, 0-3) used a wide receiver pass from senior Rhett Van Voorhis to senior Morece Reed on the final play of the third quarter to take a 12-7 lead.

“We had it covered,” Cistone said. “Their kid made a play and ours didn’t. They executed it well, but we had it covered.”

Cistone leaned on his defense late. Facing a fourth-and-2 from midfield with under two minutes to play, the offense lined up to go for it. They let the play clock run down before taking a delay of game penalty.

“We were just trying to draw them offside,” Cistone said. “It wasn’t a question if we were going to go for it. We were going to punt and play defense and put them in bad field position.”

The Revere defense held up, despite seeing several looks from the Copley offense. Reho and senior quarterback Jackson Madden shared snaps in the second half, and Van Voorhis,

sophomore Preston Taylor and Reed all had multiple carries. The only time a ball-carrier ran for more than 15 yards was when Taylor broke a 68-yard run up the middle to the Revere 9-yard line to set up the trick play score.

“Our kids played hard even when we got down,” Cistone said. “That’s what we’ve been doing all year and we’re a young team. It was a big rivalry game.”