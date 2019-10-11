FOOTBALL

St. Vincent-St. Mary 38, GlenOak 7

Four running backs scored five touchdowns as the Fighting Irish improved to 5-2 with a road win. Sophomore George Linberger tallied 169 yards on 20 carries and a 4-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He led the Irish ground game, which totaled 312 yards; 299 more than the Golden Eagles (1-6).

Jeff Sampson scored twice for the Irish and finished with 51 yards. Josh Nickerson (64 yards) and Evan Pelfrey (11) also ran the ball into the end zone.

Highland 31, Canfield 28

Bryce Profitt threw for four touchdowns to help the Hornets earn their second win of the season in a nonleague game at home. After Canfield took the lead with 1:33 left in the game, Highland responded with a 59-yard drive in 58 seconds that resulted in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Profitt to Alex Jaworski. Jaworski's catch in the corner of the end zone was with 35 seconds remaining in the game.

Profitt finished 16-of-23 passing for 294 yards. Jake Osborne was Profitt's top target with eight catches for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

Field 48, Woodridge 21

The Falcons, leading 21-7 at the half, took advantage of two Woodridge turnovers in the second half and scored 27 points to improve to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Portage Trail Conference Metro Division. Zack Davis scored on runs of 52, 16 and five yards for Field.

North Canton Hoover 38, Lake 35

Quarterback Connor Ashby punched in the go-ahead touchdown on the turf at Lake to lead the Vikings (4-3, 2-2) to a Federal League victory. Ashby was 13-for-18 passing for 283 yards. He carried the ball 10 times for 24 more yards. Adam Griguolo scored three times and rushed for 117 yards on 29 tries.

Lake, which has lost three in a row, was led by quarterback Jacob Eckels with 306 yards passing. Eckels connected Carson Miller and Aaron Phillips on TD passes. Vincent Garro led Lake (4-3, 0-3) on the ground with two touchdown runs.

Northwest 49, Triway 18

Three of Jordan Mick's 16 completions went for touchdowns, as the Northwest quarterback totaled 308 yards passing in a Principals Athletic Conference win. Jordan Mick hit Braden Mick for scores of 25 and 19 yards. He opened the Indians' (5-2, 2-2) scoring with a 19-yard TD to Trey Miletich. It was Miletich's only catch of the game. Braden Mick led the Northwest receivers with nine grabs and 137 yards receiving.

GIRLS GOLF

State Division II Tournament

Individual qualifier Julia Hofacker of St. Vincent-St. Mary struggled a bit on her front nine, teeing of on No. 10 and shooting 6 over par on her first nine holes. She rebounded on the front nine of the Ohio State University Gray Course to finish 8 over and tied for 16th in the girls Division II State Championship's first round. Hofacker bogeyed her first and sixth holes. After the turn, she had birdies on No. 1 and No. 5.

Marlington and Lima Central Catholic are tied for the team lead; Tusky Valley is third.

TENNIS

Northeast Division II District

Revere underclassman Morgan Dobos and Maddie Kavenagh won twice on Friday at the Northeast Division II District tournament at Springside. Dobos, a sophomore, and Kavenagh, a freshman, beat doubles teams from Youngstown Ursuline and Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, assuring them a spot in saturday's semifinals, including a trip to next week's state tournament in Mason. The top five individuals and doubles teams advance.

Orrville's Abby Adcock and Syndey Adcock can qualify as they battle for fifth place. Their sister Claudia won her first singles match, fell in the quarterfinals and has a chance to reach state with fifth-place play-in matches on Saturday.