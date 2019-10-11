VOLLEYBALL

Zips lose at home to Bobcats

The University of Akron took the first set but dropped the next three to visiting Ohio University on Friday night, losing 3-1 and dropping its first conference match of the season.

Emily Weigand was everywhere for the Zips (11-5, 4-1), tallying 43 assists, 16 digs, eight kills and two blocks.

Taylor Sharrits had a game-high 24 digs for UA, which had its nine-game winning streak snapped.

KSU earns sweep on the road

The Golden Flashes recorded 48 kills and a .336 hitting percentage to earn a clean 3-0 sweep of host Buffalo and win their first MAC match of the year.

The hitting percentage is the highest against a conference opponent in over two years.

Melissa Kolurbasi led both teams in kills with 18.