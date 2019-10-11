The Cavaliers let an 18-point third-quarter, lead get away in a 109-105 preseason loss to the host Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

The Cavs still led by nine with four minutes to go but could not hold on.

Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 24 points. Tristan Thompson added 15 points, Brandon Knight had 11 and Jordan Clarkson 10 for the Cavs.

Larry Nance Jr. led the Cavs with 11 rebounds.

Rookie first-round pick Darius Garland shot 1-for-3 and had two points in 11 minutes.

Andre Drummond, Derrick Rose, Bruce Brown and Reggie Jackson each scored 15 points to lead the Pistons. Thon Maker led the Pistons with 10 rebounds.

The Pistons outscored the Cavs 31-15 in the fourth quarter.