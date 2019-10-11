This week’s game for the University of Akron football team could offer a cure for what ails the Zips.

The annual game against rival Kent State represents a reason for teams and communities to get hyped no matter the records of either team.

KSU (2-3, 0-1 in Mid-American Conference) has fared better than the Zips (0-5, 0-1), who remain winless. Many will assume the Golden Flashes are the better team, but to spout a cliché, throw the records out the window in rivalries.

The reason is that recent games have been nothing short of dog fights, including last year's 24-23 win for the Zips decided in overtime in dramatic fashion as KSU came up short on a 2-point conversion.

However, the teams appear to be on different trajectories with KSU showing improvement over last year thus far.

The Zips — showing some moxie in their last game against Massachusetts — are still struggling and whether they’ll have the services of starting quarterback Kato Nelson remains to be seen. Nelson, who was injured against Troy, re-aggravated it in the first half against the Minutemen, a 37-29 loss. He was in street clothes for Tuesday’s practice.

UA coach Tom Arth, who has been involved in some of the more intense football rivalries in Northeast Ohio as a player and a coach, is aware of the importance of this game on multiple levels.

“I think understanding the history and tradition of the game, I think, is really important. It's obviously been a really heavily contested game, very even as you look at it over time,” he said. “Just understanding that and being here, over the last months now, whatever it's been. I don't know if there's been a time when I talked to someone in the community who hasn't mentioned this game.”

More importantly, it’s a way for the Zips to reset a season marred by a struggling offense [primarily because of the lack of an effective running game that averages 50 yards per game], an inexperienced defensive secondary and several blowout losses.

“Looking at how the year's been, we had a nicely timed bye week using that time off, getting our mindset right to change, possibly, how the fortunes of our year have gone,” said senior linebacker John Lako, who leads the team with 58 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss.

Defensive back Alvin Davis, who had his first career interception against KSU to go with eight tackles two seasons ago, agreed.

“It's a momentum thing,” he said after Tuesday’s practice. “If we win this rivalry game I think it can really swing things around for us.”

Lako said the team used its time off to find the right mindset for the game, one that they’ve won four consecutive times going into the weekend. They don’t plan on losing the coveted Crystal Clinic Wagon Wheel, the trophy from the game.

“Every year that I've played in it the past four years, it's been an all-out battle,” he said. “It's never been lopsided really in any way. It's always been down to the wire. We will have to bring our best game because they will bring theirs.”

Arth only offered one expectation heading into Saturday’s game. He wants his team to take everything they’ve learned from the first five games of the season and apply it to the rest of the year beginning against Kent State.

“Absolutely, it's a really big opportunity for us,” Arth said. “It's a really important moment for us as a team and I think it's just made that much more special with the type of game it's going to be.”

George M. Thomas can be reached at gmthomas@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ByGeorgeThomas.