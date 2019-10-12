Saturday, October 12, was a great day to be a member or supporter of the long-suffering Kent State football program.

The Golden Flashes regained the coveted Wagon Wheel by snapping a four-game losing streak to their bitter backyard rival, and took over sole possession of first place in the Mid-American Conference East Division with a convincing 26-3 triumph over winless Akron at InfoCision Stadium. They scored on their opening possession and never trailed, and now rest at 2-0 in league play for the first time since the magical 2012 East Division championship season.

Kent State (3-3), which has finished 2-10 the past two years, has outscored its first two MAC foes of 2019 by a combined count of 88-23. Did anyone see that coming?

“To be sitting here 2-0 [in the MAC], have our Wheel, and have all of our goals ahead of us is a sign of where we're at and all the hard work we've put in,” second-year KSU coach Sean Lewis said. “It's great to be 2-0 in the conference and have two dominant wins. To have our Wheel home, and [win] it in dominant fashion, that's just icing on the cake. I can't wait to paint that Wheel the right colors.”

The Flashes dominated all three phases of the game, pure and simple.

Running back Will Matthews, returning from a knee injury, rushed for 126 yards on 25 carries and scored a touchdown to help his senior class secure its first win over the Zips. Matthews knew he would play on Saturday, but had no idea he'd be the centerpiece of the offense until he found the ball in his hands repeatedly due to injuries to sophomore Xavier Williams and freshman Joachim Bangda, along with the suspension of senior Jo-El Shaw.

“It's crazy how things work out,” said Matthews with a wide smile. “I knew coming into the game I was going to play a little bit, since it was my first game back. Unfortunately Joachim went down, and I had to step up to the plate. I just had to go do what I usually do. No superhuman effort, nothing extra, just go out and play the game.”

Junior linebacker Kesean Gamble's two key sacks spearheaded a superb effort by the Kent State defense, which allowed yardage between the 20s but dug in repeatedly when the Zips (0-6, 0-2) reached the red zone — allowing just three points in three trips. UA had four drives of nine plays or more that produced a total of one field goal.

Kent State's special teams chimed in with four field goals by sophomore kicker Matthew Trickett, who tied a career high with successful boots from 36, 43, 45 and 43 yards.

The Flashes wasted no time establishing total control of the contest.

Senior wide receiver Mike Carrigan was literally tackled by the Zips cornerback he beat deep on the first play of the game. Four plays after the pass interference penalty, junior quarterback Dustin Crum hit wide open sophomore wide receiver Isaiah McKoy (7 catches, 80 yards) in stride down the seam for a 49-yard score that gave Kent State a 7-0 lead just 1:31 into the contest.

After an exchange of field goals made it 10-3, the game turned in Kent State's favor completely late in the first half.

UA reached KSU territory on its third consecutive drive, but a third-and-three incompletion forced a punt. Matthews capped an 11-play drive that took 2:21 with a 5-yard touchdown run that sent Kent State into the locker room ahead 17-3 and feeling extremely good about itself.

The Flashes made some halftime adjustments to limit middle running lanes for Zips junior quarterback Kato Nelson (202 yards passing, 64 yards rushing), who was basically his team's lone offensive weapon. UA managed just 55 total yards during a scoreless third quarter.

Kent State tacked on the first of three fourth-quarter field goals by Trickett following a 16-play, 65-yard drive that consumed 7:07. A fumble recovery by junior defensive lineman Jabbar Price led to three more points, then a 10-play, 70-yard drive that featured all runs led to Trickett's final field goal with 2:25 remaining.

Crum was a model of efficiency once again, completing 16-of-21 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 82 yards on 14 attempts to lead a turnover-free Flashes offense.