Lameir Garrett ran for 165 yards and a touchdown for McKinley

JACKSON TWP. Forget the postgame quotes. The biggest statement made by the McKinley Bulldogs on Friday night came on a fourth-down play late in the second quarter against Jackson.

The Polar Bears lined up in the I-formation on fourth-and-goal at the 1 and ran their bruising tailback, Ethan Adkins, off the right end with fullback Cameron Hayes in front of him.

McKinley safety Brian Pinkney read it immediately, sprinting to the other side of the defense to join safety Nehemiah Stovall in stuffing Adkins at the 2, then sprinting off the field in celebration.

The play served as the defining moment in what could be a defining game for the Bulldogs, who stand alone atop the Federal League standings after a 20-6 win at Robert Fife Stadium.

“We’ve had our backs against the wall before and given up a touchdown,” McKinley coach Marcus Wattley said. “Now, our backs were against the wall and we came up with four huge plays. Four weeks ago, we probably don’t make them. But we believed in ourselves and that gave us a lot of confidence.”

Lameir Garrett and Elijah Wesley each went over 100 yards rushing and the McKinley defense held Jackson to a season low in points, giving the Bulldogs their 12th straight win over the Polar Bears. But with two games left in the Federal League schedule — GlenOak next week, then annual headache Perry in Week 9 — McKinley can’t let up now.

“We’ve got to finish the season,” said Garrett, who ran 20 times for 165 yards to go over 1,000 for the season. “That’s the main key right now. We haven’t finished the last few years.”

Wesley added nine carries for 112 yards and a touchdown and completed 5 of 10 passes for 137 yards and a TD for the Bulldogs (6-1, 4-0), who haven't won an outright league title since 2013. Wesley’s biggest play was an uber-athletic 17-yard touchdown run with 5:52 remaining that gave McKinley a two-touchdown lead.

“He’s just scratching the surface,” Wattley said of Wesley. “Everyone saw him break out running early in the season. The question was, can he throw it? He can make throws when he has to make throws.”

Added Garrett, “I think he’s playing like Mike Vick.”

And Garrett is playing like Nick Chubb, piling up tough yards and big plays in equal measure. After Jackson cut the deficit to 7-6 on Adkins’ 45-yard TD run early in the third quarter, McKinley handed Garrett the ball five straight times. The first carry went for 60. The last one went for 6 — both yards and points, giving the Bulldogs a 14-6 lead.

“We hit them with a play we never ran,” Garrett said. “They were stopping us and doing a really good job. I wasn’t expecting that. Lake shut us down (in last week’s second half) and I thought it was going to be another shutdown. But we put in an iso play in the second half and we probably ran it about 15 times and it worked.”

The Polar Bears turned the ball over on downs near midfield on their next drive, then had to punt the ball away on their next two possessions. They did reach the McKinley 40 on their final possession, but a holding penalty and a sack doomed the pass-heavy drive, which ended with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-20.

“That was the goal — to force them into situations they weren’t used to,” Wattley said. “They play great defense and do a great job running the ball, so we said if we could get a couple-score lead, our pass rush could eat them up a little bit.”

Adkins finished with 182 yards and a TD on 31 carries, while Geissinger completed 12 of 21 passes for 139 yards for the Polar Bears (5-2, 3-1), who play Central Catholic next week before finishing with Green and Hoover.

“I would first say congratulations to McKinley for playing a good game and I wish them the best moving forward,” Jackson coach Tim Budd said. “I would say our kids came ready to play and we played hard, but we didn’t make enough plays. They made plays at crucial situations and we didn’t. … We didn’t tackle well and we got out-physicaled at the goal line. The stuff that has led to our success we didn’t do consistently.”

Reach Joe at 330-580-8573 or joe.scalzo@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @jscalzoREP