No one is going to give the University of Akron football team any "attaboy" points.

And the Zips should not receive them either in coach Tom Arth’s first season.

However, a stark dose of reality is in order when talking about this team in two regards. Saturday’s annual game with rival Kent State — a.k.a the Crystal Clinic Wagon Wheel Challenge — continued to show the Zips have a lot of growing up to do, and soon, if they want to avoid having a dreaded “0” before their season record.

The good news for the Zips is despite their 26-3 loss to the Golden Flashes, they will have other opportunities.

Heading into Saturday’s slate of games, only one Mid-American Conference team, Toledo, came in with a winning record at 4-1. They exited the day with a 20-7 loss hung on them by previously 1-4 Bowling Green — that’s MAC football for you. Of course, nonconference losses skew many of those records.

Even Buffalo, a team next up on UA's dance card, hasn’t show the ferocity of prior seasons. Still, anyone who follows the Zips knows the Bulls always play them tough. The next two opponents are Northern Illinois and Bowling Green and, until the Falcons' Saturday upset of the Rockets, neither team had been playing particularly well.

As for the Zips, a series of events in the third quarter on a drive that could have cut Kent State’s lead to seven points embodied their season so far. What had been a first-and-goal at the KSU 4-yard line eventually turned into a turnover on downs after a fourth-down sack. They come close, but self-immolation — courtesy of a penalty on first down, an incomplete pass, a 7-yard rush short of the goal line and the fourth-and-goal sack — continued to rear its head.

“It’s just mistakes we continue to make that for us to be a good football team we have to stop making,” Arth said. “That’s my job, you know, to give our players a chance to go out there and not make those mistakes.”

The Zips have seen that on many occasions this season. Yet, Arth remains optimistic going forward.

“I know that in every one of our games up until this point there are things we could have done to give ourselves a better chance to play better,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’m always finding something we’re doing really, really well and I’m just waiting for us to play four quarters consistently the way I know we’re capable of playing, so I am excited.”

Arth continues to look for that consistency, and so are Zips fans. It’s probably becoming a tired refrain to those who still trudge through the gates of InfoCision Stadium for home games on Saturdays. Right now, those fans probably deserve some sort of recognition for loyalty.

Or, perhaps, they see the bigger picture at hand here. Yes, there’s a plan. To expect a new coaching staff to come into a program with new systems on defense and offense and win immediately represents a leap into the Twilight Zone. No, don’t mention Ryan Day at Ohio State — at Power 5 schools like the OSUs, the Alabamas and the Clemsons, unless there is a complete collapse of the program, respectability and winning are a logical assumption.

But that’s not life in the MAC, especially when a coaching staff gets swept out the door. You work with what you’re given to start.

As for passing judgment on this Zips team? No, thank you. That moment will come, but the time to judge Arth and his staff arrives when they’ve had time to tap into the talent that remained in Northeast Ohio and the rest of the region after Power 5 schools picked over the cupboard.

The loss to Kent State will sting for a minute — OK, for a year at least — but history shows familiarity and the players Arth and his staff had a larger hand in recruiting will make a difference.

“There’s going to be a moment and there’s going to be a time when they’re really proud of this football program, because it is going to happen,” Arth said. “It’s just a matter of how quickly we can get there.”

Patience, for now, will be required. In this regard, it seems the Zips football program has plenty in common with its professional football cousin to the north.

