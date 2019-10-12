GOLF

Division II State Tournament

After carding a season-best round of 78 on Friday, St. Vincent-St. Mary senior Julia Hofacker shot an 85 Saturday on the Ohio State University's Gray Course. Hofacker, the first Irish girl to qualify for the state tournament, was 15 over on Saturday to finish in 19th place at 23 over.

Kansas Lakota's Kyleigh Dull was the state individual champion as the only player in the field of 71 to finish under par at 3 under. Lima Central Catholic took the team crown by 11 strokes over Marlington.

TENNIS

Northeast Division II District

Two of Orrville's three Adcock sisters advanced to the state tournament on Saturday at the Division II District at Springside Racquet & Fitness Club. Red Rider junior Abby and Sydney Adcock defeated a team from Triway 7-5, 6-2 to win the fifth-place match to qualify, becoming the fifth Division II doubles qualifier to advance from Northeast Ohio. Claudia Adcock lost in the fifth-place play-in singles match.

Revere's Morgan Dobos and Maddie Kavenagh had already qualified for the state tournament, but secured a fourth-place district finish despite back-to-back losses to doubles teams from Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown.

Northeast Division I District

Laurel Utterback of Jackson won the Division I District singles title, defeating Anna Kan of Canfield 6-2, 6-0 in the championship match. Both of Jackson's doubles teams also advanced to next week's state tournament in Mason. Madison Altman and Paige Reese took the third-place title, and teammates Emma Henson and Samantha Reese finished sixth.

Emily Adler and Rachel Fannin of Highland finished second, losing to Mayfield in the championship match, but advanced to the state tournament. Brecksville's Mia Zivkovic and Megan Baker also advanced with a fourth-place finish.

GIRLS SOCCER

Jackson 3, Copley 2

Alyssa Henzel scored the game-winner with 19 minutes left to give the Polar Bears a nonleague win. Kate Bleichrodt and Izzy Arnold scored in the first half for Jackson (12-2-2), which is ranked 10th in Division I.

Ranked third in Division II, Copley (11-4-1) had second-half goals by Jillian Neal and Maria Ransom that tied the score 2-2 with 24 minutes to play.

BOYS SOCCER

Chippewa 3, Smithville 1

Ethan Letz scored his Wayne County Athletic Conference-leading 25th and 26th goals to lead the Chipps to a win at Smithville. Nick Long scored Chippewa's other goal.

Hudson 3, Copley 0

Jarrett Widdoes, Graham Alvarez and Ben Hallis found the net for Hudson (9-4-3), the top seed in the upcoming Solon Division I sectional, in a Suburban League crossover victory over visiting Copley (9-6-1).

Walsh Jesuit 3, North Canton Hoover 1

Goals by Riley Madden, Dennis Butts and Jack Dawson helped the Warriors (9-3-3) close out the regular season with a win.

CROSS COUNTRY

Portage Trail Conference Championships

Woodridge and Crestwood ran the table at the Portage Country Fairgrounds, claiming boys and girls titles in each Portage Trail Conference Division. Crestwood's boys and girls beat out Rootstown in each County Division race. Woodridge, behind the 1-2-3 finish by Libby Howard, Anastasia Bakuhn and Izzy Best, won the girls Metro Division title. The Bulldogs boys, led by Ryan Champa's second-place finish in 15:42.8, took the next six spots behind champion Max Gucker of Cloverleaf.

Greater Cleveland Conference Meet

Medina's Juliette Keller won the girls race in 18:01.03 to lead the Bees to the team title at Garfield Park in Mentor. Brunswick's Emily Bardwell (18:05.48) was second to lead the Blue Devils to a third-place finish.

Solon took the boys title, and Cameron Schontzler of fourth-place Medina won the individual title in 16:11.03.

North Coast League Championship

Individual champion Luke Ondracek led Walsh Jesuit to the boys team title by five points over host Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in Chardon.