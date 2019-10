VOLLEYBALL

UA tops KSU in four sets



Emily Weigand did it all once again for the University of Akron as the Zips rebounded from their first conference loss with a MAC victory at home on Saturday night.

The junior setter led both teams in assists (43), blocks (5) and service aces (4).

She also recorded 12 digs, falling just behind Taylor Sharrits' team-high of 13 for UA (12-5, 5-1).

Kent State (8-10, 1-5) was led by Alex Haffner's 42 assists.