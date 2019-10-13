CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield left FirstEnergy Stadium with a painful hip Sunday after the Browns fell 32-28 to the Seattle Seahawks.

"It hurts," Mayfield said, "but it’s a physical game.

"Kind of tender right now, but we'll see."

Mayfield said he suffered the hip injury when he ran for 8 yards and a first down with about 11 minutes left in the third quarter on third-and-6 at the Cleveland 44-yard line.

Immediately following the play, Mayfield winced and appeared to be uncomfortable, but he didn't leave the action right away. He went to the locker room with medical personnel with 8:54 left in the third quarter after the possession ended with Seahawks defensive end Ziggy Ansah forcing running back Nick Chubb to fumble and recovering at the Seattle 42.

Mayfield was examined in the locker room, but he didn't undergo X-rays. He jogged back onto the sideline with 6:07 left in the third quarter and returned for the beginning of the offense's next possession with six minutes remaining.

Mayfield said he didn't need to convince the coaching staff to re-enter the action for the Browns (2-4).

"There was no conversation," he said. "It wasn't even a thought."

When Mayfield left the game, the Browns led 20-18. When he returned, they were trailing 25-20 after the Seahawks capitalized on the fumble by Chubb, who rushed 20 times for 122 yards (6.1 average) and two touchdowns.

On third-and-goal, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson capped a seven-play, 58-yard drive by connecting with receiver Jaron Brown for the duo's second touchdown of the game, a 6-yard scoring strike, and the Seahawks went ahead by five points with six minutes left in the third quarter.

Wilson finished 23-of-33 passing for 295 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. His passer rating was 117.6. He took three sacks. He also rushed nine times for 31 yards (3.4 average), including a 16-yard touchdown with 8:52 left in the first quarter.

Mayfield went 22-of-37 passing (59.4 percent) for 249 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions. He registered a passer rating of 54.9. He didn't take a sack and ran four times for 35 yards (8.8 average), including a 10-yard touchdown with 4:43 remaining in the opening quarter.

In the first half, he completed 15-of-25 passes (60 percent) for 211 yards and a touchdown with two picks for a rating of 67.2. In the second half, he went 7-of-12 passing (58. 3 percent) for 38 yards with an interception for a rating of 29.2.

Asked how much the hip injury affected his performance, Mayfield replied, "A little bit, but that's not an excuse."

Mayfield took four sacks and four more quarterback hits last week in a 31-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on "Monday Night Football" and left Santa Clara, California, with an ice pack on his right shoulder and a black sleeve on his left leg.

Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson indicated Mayfield had entered Sunday's game against the Seahawks (5-1) hurt.

"Tough as nails," Richardson said after the loss. "That’s my quarterback. That’s what he does. Been banged up since last week."

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said there was no sign Mayfield might not have been able to come back from the hip injury against the Seahawks.

"Baker is a tough individual," Kitchens said. "He's a tough quarterback mentally and physically. He'll be fine.

"He's our quarterback. He's going back in the game if he's healthy."

Whether Mayfield undergoes an MRI on his hip remains to be seen. What is clear is he'll have extra time to heal with the Browns on the bye next week before an Oct. 27 road game against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots (6-0).

Inactives

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins was active Sunday, but he didn't play. Higgins had been inactive for the previous four games with an injured knee.

The chemistry Higgins formed with Mayfield last season made him a popular player. Higgins had two catches for 46 yards in the Sept. 8 season opener and 39 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games last year.

But the Browns used Antonio Callaway instead of Higgins as their No. 3 receiver versus the Seahawks.

Starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams were inactive with hamstring injuries for the fourth consecutive game. Williams tweeted he will return in Week 8 against the Patriots.

The other inactive Browns players were backup offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee), backup wide receivers Damion Ratley and Taywan Taylor, backup defensive end Genard Avery and backup offensive lineman Austin Corbett.

The Seahawks were missing two starting offensive linemen inactive: left tackle Duane Brown (biceps) and right guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring). Their other inactives were backup running back Rashaad Penny (hamstring), backup wide receivers Gary Jennings and John Ursua, backup cornerback Akeem King and backup defensive end Branden Jackson.

— Nate Ulrich

For the record

Browns General Manager John Dorsey went on the record with ESPN's Adam Schefter to deny a report that the team is listening to trade offers for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"That's fake news," Dorsey said, adding he hasn't taken any trade calls about Beckham, isn't interested in doing so and hasn't even thought about dealing Beckham before the NFL's Oct. 29 trade deadline.

Dan Sileo, a longtime radio personality, tweeted on Oct. 8 the Browns were listening to offers for Beckham.

— Nate Ulrich

Extra points

• Browns defensive linemen Devaroe Lawrence and Olivier Vernon were fined $10,527 apiece by the NFL for plays from the loss to the 49ers. Lawrence was fined for unnecessary roughness on a face mask penalty. Vernon was fined for unnecessary roughness for a hit on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo that didn't draw a penalty during the game.

• Left guard Joel Bitonio, running back Dontrell Hilliard and linebacker Joe Schobert were the Browns' game captains against the Seahawks. Mayfield, long snapper Charley Hughlett and injured linebacker Christian Kirksey are the team's season-long captains. On the heels of Mayfield's handshake drama with 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, the QB was not at midfield for the pregame coin toss with the Seahawks.

— Nate Ulrich