Freddie Kitchens found ways to minimize offensive line shortcomings, but a game-bending flag might have Browns GM John Dorsey taking action.

CLEVELAND The Browns' latest say-it-ain't-so Sunday made some people think of old Joe.

Wouldn't it have been something if Joe Thomas, going on 35 now, had lasted long enough to be on a line with the "skill players" John Dorsey has collected? Mightn't this 32-28 loss to Seattle have been different?

It can never be so. There is no Joe. The Browns have what they have on the offensive line in front of Baker Mayfield. There have been and there are still consequences.

For the longest time Sunday, head coach Freddie Kitchens and Mayfield worked around the line's shortcomings.

Mayfield had been sacked 16 times and hit plenty of others through five games. No one laid a glove on him in the first half.

The game plan was to scheme receivers open on shorter routes and for Mayfield to unload at the earliest possible convenience.

Boom. Boom. Boom. The ball was out right now. Seattle had zero chance to pressure Mayfield.

Through one quarter, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham, Antonio Callaway, Pharaoh Brown and Nick Chubb all had at least one catch, all for desirable gains, and the Browns had 148 yards.

This discombobulated the Seahawks. It helped set up a Chubb 52-yard run. When Mayfield did need a little time to throw, such as on the first play of the second quarter, he had plenty. He found tight end Ricky Seals-Jones for a 31-yard touchdown.

It was the ninth pass within 12 plays. The Browns led 20-6.

Kitchens and Mayfield have talked plenty about getting the ball out quickly, but it hadn't been happening with these kind of results.

"Baker made some good throws and some good decisions," Kitchens said. "Our guys caught the ball, and they did something with it.

"We were very efficient in the first half, except toward the latter part. We were still efficient later on."

The approach had the Browns in position to go for the jugular. Seattle cut it to 20-9, but its confused defense lost track of Beckham, who was wide open for a gain to midfield in front of the Browns bench. He failed to make what for him should have been an easy catch. Instead of having a first down at midfield, the Browns punted, and the punt was blocked.

Even after the Seahawks closed to 20-12, Mayfield mostly threw before any rush could arrive. One time, he scrambled and found Beckham for a 41-yard gain. That led to a first down at the Seattle 12 at the two-minute warning of the first half.

Mayfield used a tinge of sarcasm to answer a question about whether he likes the quick-pass approach.

"Yeah, when we get a completion," he said. "I would not say just getting rid of it is the point. I think getting it to our playmakers is the point.”

Saving Mayfield from the rush took Seattle out of the game but perhaps also let the Seahawks back in. It is hard to throw strike after strike when one is hurrying the ball out in less than two seconds.

With 1:36 left in the half, on second down from the 8, Mayfield threw quickly into the end zone toward Jarvis Landry. Safety Tedric Thompson intercepted. A golden opportunity to seize a 27-12 halftime lead instead turned into a Seattle TD drive that made it 20-18.

Still, the Browns had found an option for keeping the rush off Mayfield. They could not find a way to overcome a blocked punt, a Chubb fumble, dropped passes and interceptions. They could not make the O-line's shortcomings go away.

Mayfield led off the second half by driving the Browns to the Seattle 29. Right tackle Chris Hubbard got called for holding to make it second-and-20. The series died, and Seattle scored to take a 25-20 lead.

A crazy sequence led to the Seahawks leading 32-28 with 3:30 left in the game. Chubb made a nice gain on first down, but left tackle Greg Robinson got flagged for holding.

That penalty sent Kitchens over the edge.

"I felt total confidence we could take the ball down and score a touchdown," Kitchens said. "But any time you get backed up first-and 20, it becomes very difficult. That has to stop.

"I do not know what the final penalty count was, but I know there were some critical ones in there. I know at the end you can’t line up first-and-20 with three minutes to go.”

The Browns head for the bye needing to go on an 8-2 hot streak to get to the 10-6 many people imagined. Trade rumblings involving left tackle Trent Williams have grown louder as the Oct. 29 trade deadline nears (the Browns' next game is Oct. 27 at New England).

Seattle's rally from a 20-6 deficit to trailing 20-18 hurt, but the defense opened the second half with a crisp three-and-out.

Mayfield tried to put an aching hip out of his mind. On second-and-10 during his opening series of the second half, he play faked to Chubb, took a step back, and got rid of the ball in a hurry. It turned into a 19-yard Beckham gain to the Seattle 29.

The fast pass was one way to make the line acceptable. Hitting the bye with another loss, Dorsey might be looking for other ways.

