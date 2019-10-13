Browns Quick Hits

What went right: The Browns came out firing and scored a touchdown on each of their first three possessions. With running back Nick Chubb's 7-yard rushing TD, quarterback Baker Mayfield's 10-yard TD run and Mayfield's 31-yard TD pass to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, the Browns had built a 20-6 lead by early in the second quarter.



What went wrong: Mayfield threw three interceptions and Chubb lost a fumble for the first time in his 22 NFL regular-season games. The Seahawks scored a TD in the second quarter off Mayfield's second interception and another TD off Chubb's fumble in the third quarter. They also turned a blocked punt in the second quarter into a field goal. The Seahawks had one turnover, a lost fumble.

Bottom line: Mayfield summarized how the Browns have wasted their talent more times than not this season by saying, "If we don’t hurt ourselves, this team can go where we want to go. ... Hurting ourselves is definitely the most disappointing part."

— Nate Ulrich