FOOTBALL
Schedule
WEEK EIGHT
Friday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Alliance (4-3, 3-0) at Carrollton (0-7, 0-3)
Aurora (7-0, 3-0) at Highland (2-5, 1-2)
Brunswick (5-2, 3-3) at Euclid (6-1, 3-1)
Canton McKinley (6-1, 4-0) at GlenOak (1-6, 0-3)
Chardon NDCL (3-4, 0-2) at Walsh Jesuit (0-7, 0-2)
Cloverleaf (3-4, 2-2) at Woodridge (3-4, 2-2)
Coventry (4-3, 1-3) at Ravenna (5-2, 2-2)
Crestwood (6-1, 2-0) at Rootstown (5-2, 0-2)
Cuyahoga Falls (2-5, 0-4) at Hudson (4-3, 3-1)
East (4-3, 2-0) vs. Ellet (4-3, 2-0), at InfoCision Stadium
Fairless (3-4, 1-2) at Triway (4-3, 2-2)
Field (3-4, 2-2) at Streetsboro (7-0, 4-0)
Firestone (0-7, 0-3) vs. Kenmore-Garfield (3-4, 0-3), at Ellet
Jackson (5-2) at Canton Central Catholic (4-3)
Mansfield (7-0, 3-0) at Wooster (4-3, 4-0)
Massillon (7-0) at Barberton (5-2)
Medina (5-2, 2-2), at Solon (5-2, 3-1)
Mogadore (6-1, 2-0) at Garrettsville (7-0, 2-0)
Nordonia (3-4, 2-2) at Brecksville (5-2, 4-0)
North (1-6) at St. Thomas Aquinas (5-2)
North Canton Hoover (4-2, 2-2) at Green (2-5, 1-2)
Northwest (5-2, 2-2) at Manchester (4-3, 2-2)
Northwestern (3-4, 2-2) at Chippewa (1-6, 1-3)
Orrville (7-0, 4-0) at Loudonville (1-6, 0-4)
Parma Padua (4-3, 2-0) at Archbishop Hoban (6-1, 2-0)
Perry (6-1, 3-1) at Lake (4-3, 0-3)
Revere (4-3, 2-2) at Kent Roosevelt (4-3, 3-1)
Springfield (1-6, 1-3) at Norton (3-4, 2-2)
Tallmadge (1-6, 0-3) at Copley (1-6, 0-3)
Tuslaw (4-3, 2-2) at CVCA (5-2, 3-1)
Twinsburg (2-5, 1-3) at Stow (4-3, 1-3)
Wadsworth (5-2, 3-1) at North Royalton (4-3, 2-2)
---
Saturday's Games
St. Vincent-St. Mary (5-2) at Buchtel (4-3), 1 p.m.
Western Reserve Academy (4-3) at Wyoming Seminary (Pa.) 1-1, 7 p.m.