WOMEN'S SOCCER

KSU continues to beat Akron

Kent State women's soccer team continued its dominance in the Crystal Clinic Wagon Wheel Challenge, beating the University of Akron 2-0 at Dix Stadium on Sunday.

It was the Golden Flashes' (5-6-2, 3-2-1 MAC) ninth consecutive win over the Zips (5-8-1, 2-3-1), outscoring UA 18-1 during that span and including seven shutout victories.

Faith O'Neill earned KSU's Mid-American Conference win in goal, stopping four shots on goal.

Redshirt sophomore Karly Hellstrom scored her fifth goal of the season, finding the net just three minutes into the game.

Junior Vital Kats gave the Flashes a comfortable margin in the 67th minute with her fifth goal of the year. She connected on a free kick and registered a point in her seventh consecutive match.