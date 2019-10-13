Wooster native Marquise Blair won’t soon forget his first visit to FirstEnergy Stadium.

Blair, who couldn’t afford a ticket to see the Browns when he lived in Wooster, arrived in the building as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, playing free safety for the team after having been inactive for the past two games.

Blair, 6-foot-1, 196 pounds, played at Wooster High School before playing at Utah in college The Seahawks drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the 47th overall pick.

“It was crazy, but it was fun, Blair said. "It felt like we was home to me,” he said of his first appearance in Cleveland.

It might as well have felt like home given the way it turned out in the Seahawks' favor as they left the stadium with a 32-28 victory.

Browns fans might argue they had a little help from officials in the process, including on a play when Blair, who got on the field on special teams and defense, figured prominently.

He drew a penalty on Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry for an alleged blindside block when it was obvious from replays that he and Landry were squared up and facing one another. In was one of myriad calls Browns players mentioned in post-game interviews.

The play came with the Browns trailing 25-20 in the third quarter and hoping to take the lead after at one point holding a 20-6 advantage. The Browns eventually punted the ball after being put into a third-and-22 hole that they could not convert.

It may have been one of the largest of the small contributions Blair could make on a day in which his mother, grandmother and other family members attended. He said he spoke with his mother Saturday, but would see her after Sunday’s game. He hasn’t been back to Wooster since before the combine in February.

Another person he said would be on hand: his high school coach Doug Haas, who, according to reports, first convinced Blair to play football.

He leaves knowing his team put on a show in game Blair said he never thought was in doubt.

“We got Russ,” he said of Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson. “You can’t have that with Russ on your team. He makes stuff happen.”

Blair said the experience was fun for him. He didn’t need a ticket to get in, but he can certainly afford one now.

Canton Repository correspondent Dave Udelf contributed to this report.